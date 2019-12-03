How To Stream BTS’ Performance At The 2019 MAMAs—Awards Season Is Still Underway, ARMY!

Even though you’re probably still reeling from BTS’ insane performance at the Melon Music Awards from last week, we thought we’d share how to stream the 2019 MAMAs BTS performance next. After all, you wouldn’t want to pass up on another iconic moment, right? This next awards show will air live from the Nagoya Dome on Dec. 4. in Japan, but thanks to some loyal ARMYs on Twitter, we know exactly how you can watch it.

2019’s Mnet Asia Music Awards—a.k.a. the MAMAs—are dedicated to best in Asian musical movements. Since 1999, the awards have honored the best Asian acts at the end of each year. This year, K-pop fans can especially rejoice. After BTS’ knockout performance at the MMAs on Nov. 30, they’ll be back on stage with another show. But they’re not the only important group performing at the ceremony; the lineup will include acts like GOT7, TWICE, TXT, and ATEEZ for the night.

The other good news is that even if you’re not in Japan, you’ll be able to take part in watching the MAMAs from wherever you happen to be in the world. There will be dedicated global livestreams across many platforms—both for the red carpet event and the awards show itself. Here are all the streaming details we know so far.

According to the official Mnet Asia Music Awards Twitter account, fans will be able to start streaming the red carpet event at 4 p.m. KST (If you’re on America’s East Coast, that’s 2 a.m. EST) on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, along with the official Mwave website. There will also be live updates posted to the official @MnetMAMA Twitter account, as well as an official carpet countdown on this Mnet M COUNTDOWN X M2 Facebook page.

Note that the awards show itself begins two hours later at 4 a.m. EST, and unlike the red carpet streams, the ceremony will only be available to view on YouTube and the Mwave website linked above. Save the date and links, ARMY!