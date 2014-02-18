Fashion Insiders Reveal How They’re Staying Warm This Winter

With the crazy winter weather we’ve been having, staying stylish while keeping warm has been a daily wardrobe challenge. To help warm up New York Fashion Week guests, we worked with The Eclective and Buddakan to create a zen-like retreat where people could come dine on dim sum, get toasty, recharge, and indulge in beauty treatments.

We also used the time to score some great tips on how the fashion crowd stays warm and stylish through this freezing winter weather.

The three-day StyleCaster lounge allowed guests to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, espresso from acclaimed Italian roasters Illy, natural premium artesian water by Aquacai, relaxing massages courtesy of the pros from Beauty Booked, nail treatments from Mischo Beauty, braided hairstyles and make-up touchups from Prettier Please, and eyebrow treatments by Elke Von Freudenberg. Guests also walked away with goodies from Zico Coconut Water and iPhone cases by ADOPTED. Here’s what some of our media guests shared about how they had been staying warm and chic all winter long.

“Obviously wearing lots of layers helps so I tend to wear lots of sweaters and a button-down shirt under almost everything. Cashmere or SmartWool socks are a must along with mittens and a really, really good scarf. And of course in this weather you have to wear a hat but knit beanies give me major static hair so I’ve been relying on baseball caps this season.” – Cristina Pearlstein, REDBOOK

“The key to this winter fashion week is keeping my feet dry and toasty in these waterproof Hermes boots and a hot Illy coffees.” – David Watkins, CEO of ADOPTED

Even if your hair has to be in a top knot and you have to wear snow shoes, layer up with black clothing and then put on a bold lip. Nothing makes a girl look more stylish than a bright red lipstick, even if she’s covered in snow and slush.” -Augusta Falletta, Beauty High

“A good pair of thick socks.” –McArthur Joseph, Daily Mister

“Uniqlo heat tech tights are a godsend.” –Makeda, The Glamazon Diaries

“I’m terrible at dressing for cold weather but I’ve started layering jackets – it keeps me warm and still looks good.” –Corey Kindberg, The Luxury Spot

“My Harley Davidson motorcycle boots are my biggest winter secret. Even though they’re not technically snow boots, they’re designed to be non-slip, so they can withstand endless snow, and they keep my feet 100% dry!”—Perrie Samotin, StyleCaster

“I stock up on black ankle socks and wear them over my tights! The trick is to make sure they are cut low enough that you can’t see them peaking out of your booties. Otherwise It’s great that neon beanies are a fashion staple this season because they are a lifesaver in the cold!” – Lara, Pretty Connected

“My insulated Spiewak coat. I have two and they are the best, warm, functional, and chic. I also layer thermals from Uniqlo under all my jeans and shirts to keep me warm but not wear a lot of bulk.” –Wael Davis, Life & Style