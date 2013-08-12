How To Spot a Fake Goyard Bag



Buying a designer handbag is one of life’s greatest joys. However, nothing can burst your “Look at me and my brand new Goyard tote” bubble more than someone pointing out it’s actually a fake. Designer knockoffs have become a massive multi-billion dollar business—and because of that it is increasingly hard to tell the difference between a fake and the real thing. Here, some tips to keep in mind to make sure you are enjoying a real deal Goyard handbag.

1. The texture of a Goyard bag should be a bit bumpy considering the bags are hand-painted.

2. Authentic Goyard bags are made from special resin coated linen and are lined with a cotton/linen fabric that leaves the bag feeling extremely light unlike many of the fakes that are made from cheap cotton and vinyl.

3. Goyard bags come in a plain dust bag that is placed within a plain, unmarked brown box.

4. A Goyard bag will never come with plastic covered handles or leather tags on the handle.

5. Goyard bags are only sold at a small number of retail locations. Check the Goyard website to see if you are buying from an authorized Goyard store. If you are buying one of the bags second-hand, ask for the original receipt.

