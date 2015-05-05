Disgusting: You’ll Be Shocked By These #HowToSpotAFeminist Tweets

Twitter’s most ignorant users have just taken things to a disturbing new level with the hashtag #howtospotafeminist.

The hashtag—which quite literally asks the incredibly stupid question, “How do you spot a feminist?”—has spawned thousands of tweets that run the gamut from dumb, mean, revolting, and hateful, and all perpetuate nasty, highly offensive stereotypes. And not just with men.

See for yourself

https://twitter.com/Obomination1/status/595695001339830272

#HowToSpotAFeminist No sense of humor.. — RM III (@nuunnyyaabbiiz) May 5, 2015

Look for the girl tweeting about her miserable oppressed life from her smart phone in the University coffee shop. #HowToSpotAFeminist — Shockingly Unoppressed Woman (@FoundersGirl) May 5, 2015

#HowToSpotAFeminist is someone who studied Social Sciences, but wants to earn like an Engineer.And if she doesn't, she calls it "inequality" — Just a Brazilian guy (@punk_1) May 5, 2015

#HowToSpotAFeminist Someone who blames others(generally whites, capitalism, cops and all that commie shit) for all wrong in the world. — Just a Brazilian guy (@punk_1) May 5, 2015

#HowToSpotAFeminist: when you talk about real problems in the world, they interrupt you and go on to complain about bikini ads. — Captain Marvelous (@ShinGokaiRed) May 5, 2015

Want to be treated the same as men, but cry when they are treated like men. #HowToSpotAFeminist #WhatILearnedToday — ShieldMaidenMom (@sid67crowe) May 5, 2015

#HowToSpotAFeminist Follow the stench of cigarette, B.O. and kitty litter… — Not a Serf (@psjohnson23) May 5, 2015

The trending topic was kicked off on May 3 by a tweet sent by conservative radio show “The Morning Blaze With Doc Thompson.”

Its main objective? To knock feminists down a peg or two in the most ignorant, non-productive way possible: By calling them names on Twitter. Forget equal rights, forget the pay gap, forget the generations of women who worked towards breaking down gender divides—these guys are more interested in reverting to ridiculously outdated stereotypes about what it means to be a feminist.

Because seriously you guys, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Amy Poehler, Lena Dunham, Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, Miley Cyrus, and the millions of self-identified feminists across the world are clearly all ugly man-haters who don’t shave their legs, right? Sigh. It sounds like the people at “The Morning Blaze With Doc Thompson” need to be reeducated about what it really means to be a woman.

As Lena Dunham so perfectly put it: “The idea of being a feminist—so many women have come to this idea of it being anti-male and not able to connect with the opposite sex—but what feminism is about is equality and human rights.”