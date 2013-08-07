Links to Click: You Can Meet Nicole Richie, How To Spot a Fake Vuitton, More

Take a few minutes out of the work day to see what captured our Internet attention today!

1. We pretty much can’t think of anything we’d rather do than hang out with Nicole Richie. Find out how you can win a trip to Los Angeles to meet her. [AOL]

2. Nothing is better than buying a designer handbag; and nothing is worse than buying a fake one. Here’s how to spot them. [The Vivant]

3. Shoe purveyor Sam Edelman is launching sportswear. [WWD]

4. It’s back to school time! We bet you didn’t know you could use tape to achieve the perfect cat eye, plus more cool school supply beauty tricks. [Beauty High]

5. One fashion editor went 12 years without sex and lived to tell the (very fascinating) tale. [The Cut]

6. Because we can’t all be supermodels: here’s three ways to fake having totally flawless legs. [Daily Makeover]

7. Rapper/Versace muse Angel Haze on how she gets dressed: “I choose whatever the f*ck looks good in the mirror.” [Fashionista]

8. Dreams do come true! Chris Brown says he might be retiring from music soon. Bye. [EW]

9. Olivia Wilde doled out her wise advice on how to turn 30 with grace, and it’s hilarious. [Glamour]