Links to Click: How To Spot A Fake Designer Bag, Liz Taylor’s Wedding Dress Auctioned, More

Take a mid-day break to see what’s on our must-see Internet list today!

1. Shopping online consignment just got less tricky: here are some tried and true tips for spotting a fake designer handbag in photos. [The Vivant]

2. Yowza! Liz Taylor’s wedding dress sold for nearly $188,000. [The Cut]

3. Next week’s cover of The New Yorker celebrates the repeal of DOMA, and it’s pretty cute. [BuzzFeed]

4. Here are some perfect weekend nails! Learn how to dress up your digits like little picnic baskets. [Beauty High]

5. This is weird. Kanye West went to the movies with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, who carried the brand new Céline bag for the occasion. [E! Online]

6. Rick Owens calls his own runway show “big and dumb.” Cool. [NYT]

7. If you’re fair-skinned and have trouble tanning, fret not: Here are tips for how to love your porcelain skin this summer. [Daily Makeover]

8. If you’ve ever taken a hot yoga class, this hilarious Craigslist ad for a used yoga mat will probably have you cackling. [MindBodyGreen]

