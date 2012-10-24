How To Spend $200k in Dubai in 24 Hours

In a world of crashed economies and tightened budgets, Dubai is an oasis for the rich, complete with outlandishly luxe resorts and even ATMs that distribute solid gold bars.

Think of it as Las Vegas—just with more camels and a proclivity for gold-plating random objects (the Dubai Mall even offers an exclusive gold-plated iPad).

Here, we’ve rounded up the ten most lavish ways for a high-roller to blow $200,000 in the Arabian Desert in just 24 hours (hint, it includes 14 karat cupcakes).

1 of 8 SLEEP LIKE A KING: When it comes to putting a dent in one's net worth, there's no place quite the hotel Burj al Arab—which bills itself as the world's only "seven star" hotel. And nothing says "rich" like its Royal Suite, which costs a whopping $22,900 per night and comes complete with full bottles of Hermès fragrances, a rotating four poster bed, a private film room and a Rolls Royce chauffeur. For more information visit jumeirah.com. Photo: /www.jumeirah.com PARTY LIKE CAVALLI: There's no better place to flaunt your high-roller status than Dubai's Cavalli Club, which is outfitted in leopard, white fur and Swarovski crystal "clouds." Last year, one patron's bill was reportedly over $105,000—a small price to pay for livin' like Roberto (if only for one night). For more information visit www.cavalliclubdubai.com. Photo: /www.cavalliclub.com EAT DINNER LIKE PRINCE ALI ABABWA: The unusual Al Hadheera restaurant located on the roof of the Bab Al Shams resort looks like something out of "A Thousand and One Nights." Naturally, you'll pay a price for the experience: the typical four-person dinner will run you upwards of $2,000. For more information visit meydanhotels.com. Photo: /www.meydanhotels.com INDULGE AT THE SPA: You've earned some R&R after your splashy soiree at the Cavalli Club. The $720 "Talise Rediscover" experience at Jumeirah's Madinat Resort is one of the most indulgent spa treatments in the world, incorporating a hot bath, sugar body polish, clay scalp massage, private steam session and "marine facial." For more information visit jumeirah.com.

Photo: /www.jumeirah.com NOSH ON A GOLD CUPCAKE: This gilded gold confection of sugar and butter—dubbed, for obvious reasons, the "Golden Phoenix"—is only available at the Dubai Mall, and gives new meaning to the phrase "rich dessert." For $1,010, the treat is dusted in real gold leaf and comes served on a solid gold tray by Villar. We say, why not order two-dozen? For more information visit ilovebloomsburys.com. Photo: /https://ilovebloomsburys.com/ GET A GOLD IPAD: The Dubai Mall stocks plenty of peculiar gold gear, as it turns out. This gold-plated 64 gigabyte iPad for $5,500 was produced by UK company, Gold and Co., and is one of only 250 produced. For more information visit damasjewel.com. Photo: /Gold and Co HIT THE SLOPES: Carrying around all those solid gold purchases can be exhausting, so recoup with an afternoon of skiing at Sky Dubai, an indoor ski park that offers private lessons (complete with equipment) for $595. Who lets a pesky desert get in the way of their winter sports? For more information visit theplaymania.com. Photo: /www.playmania.com CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH: Cap off your Dubai trip with the ultimate champagne brunch. $150 per person at Spectrum on One in the Fairmont comes with a raw bar and unlimited Moet. Treat ten of your nearest and dearest before leaving Dubai. For more information visit fairmont.com.














