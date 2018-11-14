Celebrity Beauty Hacks to Minimize the Appearance of Pores

Scroll To See More Images

First things first: It’s not actually possible to change the size of pores. (Sorry to break the news.) It depends completely on genetics. But on the bright side, there are ways to make pores look smaller by preserving your skin’s elasticity. This where celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Jasmine Tookes and Olivia Culpo come in.

Over the years, celebrities have searched high and low for the best products and hacks to minimize the appearance of their pores. Many stars have come up empty-handed (mainly because pores can’t actually be closed and opened), but several have found some seriously interesting solutions to reduce their pores’ appearance. We’ve collected the best hacks ahead.

Camila Cabello: Egg Whites Mask

Cabello uses egg whites—yes, egg whites—to make her pores look smaller. In an interview with Glamour U.K., the “Havana” singer revealed that she uses the whites of an egg to make a DIY pore-shrinking face mask. The secret came from her mom, so apparently, the hack runs in the family.

“My mum and I do this thing where you get the white of an egg yolk and you put it on your face, and it makes your pores smaller,” she said.

Jasmine Tookes: An Ice Cube

To minimize the appearance of her pores, Tookes adds an ice cube to her skin-care routine. After cleansing her face, the model takes an ice cube and rubs it over her face until it melts. She promises that it not only tightens her pores but keeps her complexion crystal-clear.

“[My mom] taught me to ice my face before I go to bed. It keeps your pores really tight, and you wake up with a perfect complexion. So after I wash my face with Cetaphil, I take an ice cube and rub it on my face until it’s gone. Now my boyfriend does it, too,” she told Into the Gloss.

Devon Windsor: Pepto-Bismol

Windsor has an unconventional hack to shrink pores: Pepto-Bismol. In a 2017 Instagram Story, the model revealed that she uses the pink digestion-boosting drink as a face mask to keep her pores nice and tight. “Pepto bismol on your nose will help tighten/get ride of blackheads and pores!” she captioned a selfie of her with Pepto-Bismol on her nose and T-zone.

However, the hack isn’t advised for everyone. As dermatologist Joshua Zeichner tells Allure, Pepto-Bismol contains salicylic acid, which does help with breakouts, but it also contains other ingredients that are known to dry out the skin and absorb its natural oils. “Pepto-Bismol contains a relative to salicylic acid, which can help exfoliate dead skin cells and remove oil from the skin,” he said. “Bismuth salts help mattify the skin by absorbing oil.”

Suki Waterhouse: Baking Soda

Every so often, Waterhouse mixes baking soda with her moisturizer for a fast exfoliant. “You shouldn’t do this too often, but if you really need a quick fix, mix a tiny bit of baking soda into your moisturizer. Then you mush it all in and wash it off. If you haven’t got a lot around, it’s great,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Turns out, the hack can also minimize the appearance of pores, along with cleansing the skin—as long as it’s done sparingly and not every day. “[Baking soda can help] refresh and rejuvenate the skin’s appearance by removing some of the dead skin on the surface. It can also minimize the appearance of pores and facilitate more efficient skin cell turnover,” dermatologist Libby Rhee told Well + Good.

Olivia Culpo: Face-Stamping

We’ve heard of cupping. But what about face-stamping? In a 2017 Instagram, Culpo revealed that she uses Nurse Jamie’s Beauty Stamp Micro-Exfoliation Tool to shrink her pores and exfoliate dead skin. Per its website, the product uses a press-and-lift action to exfoliate the face, allowing for skin-care products to better absorb.

Meghan Markle: Warm Washcloth

In an interview with Hello, Markle’s facialist, Sarah Champman, revealed her two-step routine to shrink pores. Because large pores often result from them being dilated from a buildup of oil and dirt, Chapman begins by using a balm cleanser to clean out the pores and soften the blockage. Then Chapman uses a warm washcloth, focusing on any problem spots and stopping if she sees any blood. In the end, she promises that pores should be smaller and blackheads should be gone.