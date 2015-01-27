How to Shop Teen Stores Like a Stylish Adult

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Legitimately stylish women have zero problem with browsing any—and we mean any—type of store with zero snob factor, and often emerge with pieces that perfectly fit their aesthetic.

For example, she won’t be afraid to pop into a cheesy-seeming teen store at the mall, but that doesn’t mean she’ll leave with the same things her 12-year-old cousin would. While cuz might go for the oversized tank top that says “I hate running but I love pizza” (yes, this really exists), you might load up on great skinny jeans, blazers, costume jewelry, and trendy pieces you’d rather not drop a ton of cash on (crop tops, anyone?)

To prove it’s possible to find a grownup, fashion girl-spproved wardrobe at stores geared toward teenagers and juniors, we did a deep dive into several and highlighted over 40 pieces we’d be excited to own.

And in case you’re wondering, we looked at retailers that only carry juniors clothes—Forever 21, Go Jane, Urban OG, and others—as opposed to stores that carry a mix of merchandise like ASOS or Topshop. Those would be too easy!