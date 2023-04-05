STYLECASTER | How To Shop Like The Women of Love Is Blind Season 4

Packing for an extended vacation will instantly remind you why you needed a vacation in the first place. Coming up with multiple looks and being confined to the contents of your suitcase is stressful and if anyone can relate to the struggle, it’s the cast of Love is Blind season 4. Not only did the contestants have to live out of their suitcases, but every outfit they picked was also shown to millions of viewers—and ultimately, revealed during the first impression meeting with their chosen love interest. The contestants didn’t have racks of options or clothing stylists on set—every outfit you saw on screen, they picked themselves. Here’s how to shop like the women of Love Is Blind season 4 because before they were reality romance stars, they had to become pro shoppers and packers.

Contestants took extreme methods to make sure they packed the perfect ‘fit according to a Netflix article about this season’s fashion. One contestant brought three suitcases, another contestant brought 28 pairs of shoes and one contestant just threw whatever she could find into her suitcase the night before. So what does one wear to impress a love interest who knows everything about you but how you look? The ladies of Love is Blind could teach a masterclass. Regardless of the packing method, there was a common factor amongst the contestant’s outfits, they dressed to stand out.

From form-fitting silhouettes to bright statement dresses, each contestant took the opportunity to show off their personality, figure and taste. The women on the show were drawn to shades of hot pink (Barbiecore anyone?), cheerful shades of yellow and a few pops of green. Most notably, contestants chose to wear mostly solid colors and stayed away from potentially distracting patterns.

If you’ve re-downloaded dating apps and are ready to find your own short King or Queen this spring, a Love Is Blind-inspired outfit could help you make a stellar first impression. Keep scrolling for nine first, second or third date approved dresses.

Surplice Body Maxi Dress

A wrap dress is a perfect hybrid of classy and sexy. This orange dress is a great pick for spring and summer.

Addison Maxi Dress

This hot pink spaghetti strap dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on the location. It would also look cute with a sweater tied around your shoulders in case it gets chilly at night.

Strapless Hi Low Dress

No matter the occasion, a red dress will make you look and feel powerful. I love the hi-low hem on this strapless one.

Ruched Off The Shoulder Dress

A ruched bodycon dress will show off your curves and the off-the-shoulder detail of this dress will show off your flirty personality.

Monique Dress

You can never go wrong with a slip dress. Layer this one under an oversized blazer, add a pair of kitten heels and you’re golden.

Orchid Dress

This green dress will be the go-to in your closet. The color looks great on every skin tone and the color works all year round.

Bella Dress

This brown dress is super chic and works just as well for a casual wedding as it would for a night out.

Crystal Mini Dress

The asymmetrical cut-out on this hot pink mini dress makes this dress a total showstopper.

One Shoulder Bias Cut Dress

If you want to make a statement, this bright green dress will do the trick. The one-shoulder detail would look amazing with a pair of dangly earrings.