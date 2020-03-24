The Best Sites to Sell Your Stuff Online For a Little Extra $$ Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Whether your closet needs to be majorly cleared out before the weather warms up or your budget needs a little padding this month, selling your clothes and accessories online is a great way to give your old items a new life—and get you some extra green. Thanks to technology, society’s never-ending love of fashion and a desire to help the environment by thrifting, sites to sell clothes online are booming. There are now more places to buy and sell used clothing and accessories than ever before, which is honestly just good news for all of us.

From sites like ThredUp, who will do the photographing and listing of your items for you, to Depop, which encourages creative photographs and stylings of your own listings, there’s no shortage of ways to sell your clothes and accessories. For those of you just trying to clean out your closet and the budding designers looking for a place to actually sell their items, there’s no better place than online. Below, you’ll find nine places to buy and sell clothes online. Padding your bank account never looked so productive.

With ThredUP, you can sell your clothing—women’s or kids’—in exchange for cash, site credit or a donation. If you don’t want or need the cash or credit, ThredUP will donate $5 per package to a charity of your choice. It’s a great way to clear out your closet even if you don’t need the extra dollars. To get started, order a “clean out kit,” fill it up with clothing from any brand and then send it back to ThredUP. Once your items sell, you’ll get cash or credit for your items. Simple. As. That.

The RealReal is the site to go to for all your luxury designer needs. You can either consign or buy designer goods (anywhere from women’s clothing to fine art) and give pieces a new life. To sell your designer finds on the RealReal, you can either schedule a free in-home pickup—Their site has all the location information you might need!—ship your items directly to them or visit one of their Luxury Consignment Office locations. The RealReal team will evaluate your items and put them up for sale. If your items sell, you’ll get cash, credit or a mailed check each month.

If you want to photograph and list your own items, Poshmark is the site for you. You can buy and sell pretty much any clothing item—even original pieces, for all you designers out there—and get cash as soon as your clothing has reached its destination. Once you take photos of and list your items, they’ll post for every shopper to see. You can even “share” your listings, which allows more people to see them. When someone purchases an item, Poshmark will email you a pre-paid label. Send it off, and watch the cash flow in.

ASOS Marketplace is where all budding designers and vintage-collectors reign. Unlike other sites, you must get approved to open a “boutique” on the site. Those who apply with great designs or an amazing vintage selection to sell are the kinds of people ASOS Marketplace is looking for. Anyone, however, can shop all the amazing finds on the site, though.

Calling all street style savants: Depop is the site for you. Like some other consignment sites, Depop allows you to photograph, list and ship your own items. What makes Depop so special, though, is the sheer number of cool pieces the site (and app!) has to offer. Sellers on this site take pride in photography themselves in their looks—or styling them in a unique way. For those who love to get creative and have fun, you’ll love selling your clothing on Depop.

Etsy is known for all-things-craft—from incredible art to custom-made clothing. You can also, however, use the site to sell your clothes and other items. Create a shop, photograph your goods and don’t forget to share on social media. With Etsy, awareness is key.

Whether you’re fond of an all-night bidding war or not, eBay is a great option for selling your clothing (and pretty much any other item you don’t want or need anymore). In case you missed it, you can opt out of the bidding feature and allow customers to just shop at a set price. This can make things a little easier when you’re just trying to clear out your closet and make a little cash.

Like Poshmark and Depop, Mercari allows you to take and upload your own photos of your items. You get to list the items yourself and set your own price. When one of your pieces sells, Mercari will email you a shipping label, so all you have to do is send off the goods to whoever bought them. The site will take a 10 percent selling fee, but after that, all the cash is yours to keep.

Tradesy is like Poshmark, Depop and Mercari in the fact that it lets you photograph and list clothing, shoes and accessories directly from your home. This site is a little picker with their brands, but you can sell anything from Alexander McQueen to Zara. Once you make a sale, Tradesy will send you a pre-addressed shipping kit for your items. The site deducts $7.50 from items under $50 and 19.8 percent from items over $50.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.