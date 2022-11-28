Spotify Wrapped Season Is Here—Here’s How To See Which Artists & Songs Topped Your 2022

3, 2, 1, Happy listening! With 2022 coming to a close, many music aficionados are asking how to see their Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Spotify Wrapped is undeniably the most anticipated music-sharing social media event of the year. At the end of the year, the audio streamer compiles the most listened-to songs, top artists, genres, and podcasts that a listener listens to that year. The feature has evolved over the years, where it became more sharable on social media sites with new add-ons like describing your audio aura, and it has become a namesake to Instagram stories and Twitter timelines alike. Though haters may say that “no one cares about your Spotify Wrapped,” we think it’s the most fun way to show off your listening habits and show how your listening journey changed over the years.

Here’s how to see your Spotify Wrapped for 2022.

How do you see your Spotify Wrapped 2022?

How do you see your Spotify Wrapped? When Spotify announces that the Spotify Wrapped of the year has launched, go log into your Spotify account on your desktop, on iOS or on Android. Once there, you’ll see on the homepage that there’s an option to go to your Spotify Wrapped. Tap or click on it, and enjoy the compilation of playlists and stats for the year.

When will Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released?

When will Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released? Spotify has yet to release an official date on when Spotify Wrapped will be released. Yet, they keep on teasing us with teasers and tweets keeping us posted like Game of Thrones saying that “Wrapped is Coming.” On the 2022 Wrapped website, it says, “Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub.” It’s expected that Spotify Wrapped is releasing around December 6, 2022.

What does your Spotify Wrapped show you?

What does your Spotify Wrapped show you? Spotify Wrapped shows you a multitude of your listening habits of the year. Spotify Wrapped usually includes:

Your top artists Your top songs Your top genres The amount of time you’ve spent listening to music on Spotify The number of new artists you’ve discovered The number of countries your music has been played in

In the past years, Spotify also included fun features like your Audio Aura and what top percentage of listeners you are for an artist. This year, sites are speculating that Spotify will include a feature that spotlights an artist’s message to their Top Listeners. In a message to their artists, the streaming service told artists: “In 2022, we’re making Wrapped the biggest one yet and introducing new ways for fans to connect with the artists they listened to most.”

How can you share your Spotify Wrapped?

How can you share your Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped became a hallmark for year-end round-up lists because of how much people shared it on their personal social media accounts. In the olden days, fans had to screenshot their Spotify Wrapped stats and then post them on their social media accounts. But today, Spotify made it super easy to share your stats on social media.

Spotify conveniently puts each stat in its own quirky card and formats it like an Instagram story. For each stat card, there is an option to share it. Just click or tap on the share button and share on your preferred platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat Instagram or Facebook, and if you’re really ambitious, you can also embed it on your website. At the end of the slideshow, Spotify usually compiles the list of your top songs of the year. To share the playlist, simply go to the playlist and tap or click the three dots and click share to share the link.

Do Artists have Spotify Wrapped?

Do artists have Spotify Wrapped? Yes, artists have Spotify Wrapped. For their Spotify Wrapped, artists get their own stats and have a taste of who listens to them globally. On Artist’s Spotify Wrapped, they can share how many minutes their listeners listened to them, which country listened to them the most and what playlists they land on.

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify?

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify? Spotify Wrapped also lists which artists are the most listened to in the world and regionally. In 2021, Bad Bunny was the Most-Played Artist on Spotify Worldwide for the second year in row with 9.1 billion streams. Rounding up the list include Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber. For Spotify USA, Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists of 2021 include Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Kanye West and Bad Bunny.

What was the most listened-to album on Spotify?

What was the most listened-to album on Spotify? Spotify highlights which album topped the Spotify global and regional charts. For Spotify’s Most Streamed Albums Globally in 2021, the top album was none other than SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo. Rounding out the rest of the list include Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Justice by Justin Bieber, = by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

What were the most listened-to songs on Spotify?

What were the most listened-to songs on Spotify? For 2021, Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Globally include “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa. Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs in the U.S. is super similar with the list rounding out with “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Kiss Me More” (feat SZA) by Doja Cat, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa.

What other apps are like Spotify Wrapped?

What other apps are like Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped only appears for a limited amount of time. However, you can still access your Spotify stats like top artists, top songs, whenever through third-party apps like InstaFest.app, Festify and Receiptify. Like Spotify Wrapped, these apps offer a quirky way to share their listening stats. Spotify also has different features throughout the year that teases the same kind of playlist curation as Spotify Wrapped like a special playlist dedicated to your favorite outfit and for your pets.

