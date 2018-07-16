How to Re-Create Signature Celebrity Hairstyles

Ariana Grande might receive a lot of flack for wearing her hair in the same high ponytail for every red carpet, but, hey, at least she has a signature look. Though not all celebrities are on Grande’s level when it comes to signature looks, most of them have a go-to, never-fail hairstyle that they come back to when they know they want to slay, but don’t want to take the risk and experiment with something that could go south. (Even celebrities are lazy!)
As they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And these stars’ signature hairstyles—from Alexa Chung’s lived-in bob to the Olsen twins’ beachy, drool-worthy waves—are far from broken. And though we might not be walking on the red carpet on the regular, we can still find hair inspiration in these stars’ iconic hairstyles, which is why we’ve rounded up step-by-step tutorials from the hairstylists who know these styles best. Whether you’re looking for your own signature look or researching for your next celebrity-inspired Halloween costume, these celebrity-inspired hair tutorials are worth the experiment.
Alexa Chung's Tousled Lob
Since her rise to fame as a model, then a talk show host, then a fashion personality, Chung has been known for her shaggy, tousled lob. Aside from minimal changes here and there, the look is the same: There's a middle part framing her face and wavy strands that fall to her shoulders. Chung's hairstylist Gregory Russell has the secret to her enviable, I-woke-up-like-this-texture, and it's as simple as some texture spray and light curls.
Ariana Grande's High Ponytail
Who is Ariana Grande without her high ponytail? In the decade since her pop-star ascension, Grande has become synonymous for her extra-high ponytail. The look usually consists of a down-to-the-waist ponytail that is secured at the top of the head for maximum hair flip-ability. Grande's hairstylist Chris Appleton has the secret.
Kate Middleton's Royal Blowout
There is a lot to envy about Middleton: her clothes, her husband, her castle-like house. But, let's be real, what we love the most about her is her hair. Since she became a duchess, Middleton's royal blowout has been on the radar of beauty lovers across the world. The duchess's shiny princess-like hair and voluminous blown-out curls are a hair dream. Thanks to Middleton's longtime hairstylist Richard Ward, now we know the secret, and it's something he calls a Chelsea Blow Dry.
Meghan Markle's Messy Bun
When Markle debuted her signature messy bun a few months ago, royal traditionalists thought she was crazy. We loved it, however. Each strand hangs and is tucked in the right place to frame Markle's face. It's hair perfection. Though a messy bun might seem second nature, hairstylist Rossano Ferretti (who has worked with Kate Middleton) suggests that it takes some TLC for a Markle-like one.
Khloé Kardashian's Bombshell Waves
Unlike her sisters, Khloé is all about volume. The youngest Kardashian sister's bombshell waves, with their natural, just-swam-in-the-ocean texture, have become her signature. Khloé's hairstylist Kieran McKenna holds the secret to her California waves, which involve a delicate mix of curls and texture spray.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Beachy Waves
If you grew up in the ’00s, you know you wanted the Olsen twins' long, beachy waves. Though the sisters have changed dramatically since they retired from acting in favor of a fashion design career, what has stayed somewhat the same is their hair. Their beachy, saltwater waves are the perfect summer look and easily re-created even if you're not near a body of water. The twins' longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend has the tutorial, which involves air-drying and a drugstore dry shampoo.
Kim Kardashian's Ultra-Sleek Strands
There isn't a flyaway in sight when it comes to Kim's hair. Though she has test-driven other hairstyles, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is known for her ultra-sleek look. Whether her hair is down to her boobs or cropped at her shoulders, Kim's locks are always smooth and straight to the point of perfection. Let her hairstylist Chris Appleton provide you with the tips for her super-straight, flyaway-free shine.
Margot Robbie's Wavy Bob
Robbie's hair might not be as well known as some of the other women on this list, but that doesn't mean that her wavy, lived-in bob is any less drool-worthy. Ever since the actress debuted the look at the Oscars earlier this year, we've been envying her cut and texture. (And clearly, she's loving it too, given how little her hair has changed since the chop.) Let her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, teach you how to re-create her blunt and wavy cut at home.
Yara Shahidi's Curly ’Fro
Shahidi is known for her big and voluminous hair, and if you have a texture like hers, you might want to listen to her hairstylist. Nai'vasha Johnson, who has worked with Shahidi as well as Dear White People actress Logan Browning, says the secret to enhance bouncy curly texture but prevent it from shrinking is holding the diffuser the right way.
Jennifer Lopez's Long, Down-to-the-Floor Hair
In case you haven't noticed, Lopez's hair has gotten progressively longer over the years. (Her look at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, pictured here, was almost down to the floor.) And though Lopez's locks aren't always Rapunzel-length, we can't imagine her without her signature sleek, long hair. (Think Cher.) Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton has the secret, and it involves brushing and drying.
