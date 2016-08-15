Watch How to Apply Foundation the Right Way

As much as we love foundation—how could anyone not be obsessed with a product whose sole purpose is to give you perfect skin?—we absolutely do not love when it looks like we’re wearing foundation. In fact,we’d go so far as to say that noticeable base is right up there with obvious lip liner and too much blush as beauty faux pas that are easily avoidable.

Here, we enlisted MAC Cosmetics senior artist Chantel Miller to show us how to put on foundation in minutes so your face is the focus, not your makeup. Take a look at the how-to above, then shop the exact products Chantel used below.

MAC Pro Longwear Foundation, $33; 159 Brush, $35; Studio Finish Concealer Palette, $40; MAC Prep + Prime Fix + Mist, $22