How to Properly Pronounce the Names of 20 French Designers

A couple of months ago, we discovered that a fairly hefty amount of people were typing the words “Armez bags” into Google every month. After a second or two, we realized they were searching for Hermes bags, but—for folks who aren’t exactly fashion followers—the phonetic spelling actually makes perfect sense. French words are hard! And, to be fair, Hermes isn’t the only designer name to throw people for a serious loop.
In fact, it almost seems like having a tricky-to-pronounce label name is a rite of passage for many high-end designers (How many silent H and S sounds can an amateur linguist handle?!) Even fashion editors like us occasionally get stumped when it comes to flawlessly verbalizing even the most ubiquitous French brand names like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy.
In honor of Paris Fashion Week’s kick off, we’ve compiled a handy guide that teaches you how to properly pronounce 20 French designer names—From Alaia to Rochas.
Ann Demeulemeester
Pronunciation: Ann De-Mule-Eh-Meester
Azzedine Alaia
Pronunciation: Azz-Eh-Deen Ah-Lie-Ah
Balenciaga
Pronunciation: Bah-Len-See-Ah-Gah
Balmain
Pronunciation: Bahl-Mahhhhn
Carven
Pronunciation: Cahr-Vehn
Comme Des Garcons
Pronunciation: Comb Dey Gah-Sown
Dries Van Noten
Pronunciation: Drees Van Know-Ten
Giambattista Valli
Pronunciation: Gee-Am-Bah-Tease-Ta Vah-Lee
Givenchy
Pronunciation: Zjee-Von-Shee
Hermes
Pronunciation: Er-Mez
Issey Miyaki
Pronunciation: Iss-ee Mee-Yah-Key
Jean Paul Gaultier
Pronunciation: Zhon Paul Go-Tee-Ay
Junya Watanabe
Pronunciation: Jun-Yah Wat-An-Ah-Bey
Lanvin
Pronunciation: Lahn-Vahn
Louis Vuitton
Pronunciation: Loo-Wee Vwee-Tahn
Maison Martin Margiela
Pronunciation: May-Sohn Martin Mar-Jhell-Ah
Miu Miu
Pronunciation: Mew-Mew
Rochas
Pronunciation: Row-Shahs