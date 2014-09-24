How to Properly Pronounce the Names of 20 French Designers

A couple of months ago, we discovered that a fairly hefty amount of people were typing the words “Armez bags” into Google every month. After a second or two, we realized they were searching for Hermes bags, but—for folks who aren’t exactly fashion followers—the phonetic spelling actually makes perfect sense. French words are hard! And, to be fair, Hermes isn’t the only designer name to throw people for a serious loop.

In fact, it almost seems like having a tricky-to-pronounce label name is a rite of passage for many high-end designers (How many silent H and S sounds can an amateur linguist handle?!) Even fashion editors like us occasionally get stumped when it comes to flawlessly verbalizing even the most ubiquitous French brand names like Louis Vuitton and Givenchy.

In honor of Paris Fashion Week’s kick off, we’ve compiled a handy guide that teaches you how to properly pronounce 20 French designer names—From Alaia to Rochas.

Ann Demeulemeester

Pronunciation: Ann De-Mule-Eh-Meester

Azzedine Alaia

Pronunciation: Azz-Eh-Deen Ah-Lie-Ah

Balenciaga

Pronunciation: Bah-Len-See-Ah-Gah

Balmain

Pronunciation: Bahl-Mahhhhn

Carven

Pronunciation: Cahr-Vehn

Comme Des Garcons

Pronunciation: Comb Dey Gah-Sown

Dries Van Noten

Pronunciation: Drees Van Know-Ten

Giambattista Valli

Pronunciation: Gee-Am-Bah-Tease-Ta Vah-Lee

Givenchy

Pronunciation: Zjee-Von-Shee

Hermes

Pronunciation: Er-Mez

Issey Miyaki

Pronunciation: Iss-ee Mee-Yah-Key

Jean Paul Gaultier

Pronunciation: Zhon Paul Go-Tee-Ay

Junya Watanabe

Pronunciation: Jun-Yah Wat-An-Ah-Bey

Lanvin

Pronunciation: Lahn-Vahn

Louis Vuitton

Pronunciation: Loo-Wee Vwee-Tahn

Maison Martin Margiela

Pronunciation: May-Sohn Martin Mar-Jhell-Ah

Miu Miu

Pronunciation: Mew-Mew

Rochas

Pronunciation: Row-Shahs