How to Pronounce Elon Musk & Grimes’ Baby Name Is Surprisingly Simple

If you were curious how to pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name, X Æ A-12, you’re not alone. Since the couple announced their son’s name on Monday, May 4, the world wondered: How the F do you say “X Æ A-12?” Well, lucky for us, X Æ A-12’s mom answered that question, and it turns out that his name is surprisingly simple to pronounce.

Grimes took to her Instagram comments on Wednesday, May 6, explain how her little one’s name is said. “It’s just X, like the letter X,” Grimes responded to a fan who asked how X Æ A-12 is pronounced. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

There you have it folks, Grimes and Musk welcomed their baby boy on Monday. The Tesla CEO announced the news with a tweet and a photo of him and his newborn son. “Mom & baby all good,” he tweeted. He then shared a photo of him and baby X Æ A-12 in the waiting room of the hospital, which showed the wrapped in a blanket and a hat as he opened his mouth. In another tweet, Musk put a tattoo filter over his newborn son, who appeared to be sleeping.

In a separate tweet, Grimes explained the meaning behind X Æ A-12. “X, the unknown variable ⚔️ •Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) •A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍 + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (⚔️🐁 metal rat),” she wrote.

X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first child. Musk, on the other hand, shares five kids with his ex-wife Justine Musk: sons Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon and Kai. The two welcomed a baby boy named Nevada Alexander in 2002, but he died soon after he was born. Musk was also married to Talulah Riley on and off from 2010 to 2016, but they do not share any kids together.