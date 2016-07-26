PTOGoals, or How the Hottest Women in the World Like to Vacation

Celebrities may be nothing more than humans going about their lives as humans do—just like us!—but one thing they definitely don’t have to worry about is the phenomenon the rest of the first world refers to as “taking time off work.” If you’re a celebrity, and you’re not shooting a movie or a TV show or touring the world or working on an ad campaign or putting in face time at a public event, then congratulations! You’re on vacation right now.
Your friend may post beachy photos geotagged in Miami every day when you know full well she’s just sitting at her desk shivering from the A/C, but with celebrities, it’s authentic. You can practically feel the sunshine, smell the sea breeze, visualize the hot-dog legs right in front of you—this is vicarious living at its best.
Whether you’re planning a trip to Mykonos as we speak (but haven’t told your boss just yet) or just need to reassure yourself that there’s life outside the office (there is!), let these 25 sun-drenched photos of the most beautiful women in the world light the way. Life is still worth living, even if you maxed out your PTO hours on dark winter mornings when you were too hungover to get out of bed.
Joan Smalls knows best: Nothing says "I'm on vacation" like showing off your hard-earned, Victoria's Secret–approved ass poolside.
instagram / @joansmalls
You can also skip the tropical vacation and hit up a cool new city instead. Beijing will do in a pinch—just put on your Givenchy rottweiler graphic tee and go.
instagram / @joansmalls
Karlie Kloss looks like she was born to proffer fresh fruit on a yacht in Capri.
instagram / @karliekloss
Sipping coffee while perched on a stone ledge in Madrid is cool, too.
instagram / @karliekloss
Wind in your hair doesn't have to be a nuisance; it can also be the perfect seaside accessory, a la Gigi Hadid.
instagram / @gigihadid
Alessandra Ambrosio coined the #foreveronvacation hashtag.
instagram / @alessandraambrosio
instagram / @alessandraambrosio
For a less all-eyes-on-me approach, make like Ruby Rose and gaze wistfully down at the sand on the shoreline, fully clothed, with Mykonos looming in the background.
instagram
Or surround yourself with cats. Either one is a safe bet.
instagram
Rihanna is eternal #vacationgoals and also all other #goals. Literally every #goal.
instagram / @badgalriri
An adorable baby is better than any photo of a six-pack. See: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Luna.
instagram / @chrissyteigen
It's important that you not forget the baby, but don't forget the in-flight travel essentials, either. Especially not the vodka.
instagram / @chrissyteigen
This beachy photo of Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy Carter could not be more perfect—or perfectly composed. The question is, who took it?
instagram / @beyonce
Kourtney Kardashian has been on vacation for, like, months now.
instagram / @kourtneykardash
Which is pretty incredible.
instagram / @kourtneykardash
It's a good thing she owns enough bathing suits.
instagram / @kourtneykardash
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Lily Aldridge, living La Dolce Vita.
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Lily Aldridge, never forgetting her passport with her name on it and having to turn the car back around halfway to the airport.
instagram / @lilyaldridge
Adriana Lima knows it's always best to be ever so slightly more beautiful than whatever gorgeous sunset is behind you.
instagram / @adrianalima
Why lounge on the beach all day when you can hang out among ancient ruins in Habana like Solange?
instagram
Emily Ratajkowski’s gotta have her glycolic acid exfoliating pads before she travels.
instagram
An enormous straw hat helps protect skin from the sun, too.
instagram / @emrata
You know you're Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when you DGAF where anyone else is on vacation. You're going to the top of a glacier, motherfuckers.