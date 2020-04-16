How To Play ‘The Oregon Trail’ Online For The Ultimate (Free!) Nostalgic Throwback

While social distancing and staying home night after night can eventually feel like a true chore, we’re here to take you back to a time when you’d beg to stay home, just for a chance to avoid dysentery. Grab your wagon and bonnet, folks, because it’s time to travel the virtual Oregon Trail. You’d think figuring out how to play The Oregon Trail online in this, the year 2020, would be challenge. After all, the game was originally created in the 1970s—and definitely not for use on your 21st century tech. Like a gift to us all during these unprecedented times, though, you can easily play this education video game while sitting on your couch. Cancel whatever virtual happy hour you had coming up today, because you’re going to be busy for a while.

If you’re itching to get started, there are actually a couple ways you can play this throwback game online. The first is on ClassicReload, a site that hosts classic games from yesteryear for your (free!) enjoyment. A website called Internet Archive has The Oregon Trail also available for free play. From there, you can play online or plug in a gaming device for an even more authentic vintage experience. Your first choice: Decided whether to travel the trail or learn about the trail—and we all know no one chooses to learn about the trail. We’re ready to choose our wagon leader name and set out for adventures unknown.

Of course, if you finish playing The Oregon Trail and want to move on to some other retro games, ClassicReload has the OG Windows Minesweeper, Lost In Time, Mindbender and several options to play as well. There’s no shortage of vintage video games, folks, so you’re booked for the next few days at least. Just don’t forget to take some water breaks, K?