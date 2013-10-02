How To Paint a Room in 6 Simple Steps



We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—why pay someone to do something when you can just do it yourself! With that in mind, follow these easy tips for painting a room yourself.

Step 1: Clean You Walls.

Remove dust, dirt, and grease spots, which will ruin the smooth finish of your walls, with water, a little mild dishwashing detergent, and a cellulose sponge. Rinse walls with clean water to remove the soap residue.

Step 2: Tape the Trim, Windows, and Door Frames.

Use painter’s blue tape to cover the trim, windows, and door frames in the room you are painting. Remove tape immediately after painting, before the wall dries, so you don’t peel off any paint with it.

Step 3: Prime Your Walls.

Primer is key (no matter how many times your walls have been painting). Primer helps maximize the sheen and coverage of paint and gives the finish coat a more uniform appearance.

Step 4: Use a Brush In Areas Where You Can’t Roll.

Brush on paint around trim and in the corners of walls, where your roller can’t reach, with a two-inch angled brush. Extend out two to three inches from windows, doors, and moldings.

Step 5: It’s All About the W Technique.

Start in the corner of a wall and roll on a three-by-three-foot W pattern, then fill it in without lifting the roller. Continue in sections until you’re finished. Paint one wall at a time.

Step 6: Paint the Trim.

When the walls are completely dry, tape where the trim meets the wall. Paint the moldings and the door and window frames with a two-inch angled brush.

Voila! Was that so hard? Have some DIY painting tricks? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

