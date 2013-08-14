Watch Jennifer Fisher Teach You How to Pack Jewelry For a Weekend Away

If there’s one thing better than summer itself, it’s undoubtedly summer weekends.

Whether your plans include hopping in the car for a quick getaway, heading to the beach with friends, or simply staying put, there’s nothing better than those two blissful days off.

However, although we’re technically off the clock on weekends, it’s a given that we still want to look our best. That said, we decided to catch up with a number of designers, bloggers and fashion industry pros to get the scoop about what weekend style means to them. Next up: jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, who gave us the lowdown about how to pack jewelry for a weekend away, plus her summer style and beauty must-haves.

StyleCaster: How would you describe your signature summer weekend look, both fashion-wise and beauty-wise?

JF: During the summer and the swamp heat of NYC I tend to scale down my look daily—there’s nothing worse than sweat under an arm full of jewelry, ew. Light cleavage chains and bangles are my go-to with short and long sundresses or my favorite, men’s shorts (yes, my office staff loves to comment on those days!)

For beauty I keep all makeup very light and regularly have my lash extensions done. It’s the best way to “fake-up.”

Be honest: What type of packer are you?

I’m a meticulous organizer and ‘pack ahead’ girl…I plan a week before and start to hang things out to organize. I always include an extra night option and shoe option for weather. The worst feeling is having an event to attend and having to rush shop while on vacation. Or worse be over or underdressed.

Regardless of your weekend destination, what are 3 beauty products you’ll never leave home without?

I never leave home without my Clarisonic Aria, SKII Toner and Tata Harper regenerating oil. It’s my 2x daily routine.

What’s the last thing you bought that you love for summer?

I’m a HUGE Mikoh fan for swimwear and cover ups and I have a new black caftan. I lived in the white version on my last trip to Anguilla over Memorial weekend.

What’s one move should girls ditch from our typical weekday routines during summer weekends and why?

I say get a Keratin treatment on your hair and ditch the heat tools … life changing. I always have flats under my desk and I recommend doing the same. Nothing worse than swollen blistery feet in the humidity.

What’s your absolute favorite thing about summer weekends?

Dusk. Anywhere. And a glass of Rosé in hand.