The Genius Way to Pack Your Hat in a Suitcase—Without Squishing it

Congratulations: You made it through winter, and Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner. We bet your mind is already on that beach getaway you’ve got planned this weekend, so to help get you organized we’re spotlighting one very handy travel tip from one of our favorite DIY and lifestyle sites, A Pair and Spare. It’s all about the no-squish way to pack the one accessory every girl needs for a long weekend in the sun: A hat.

Keep reading for a quick and useful five-step guide to packing your hat in a suitcase—without it getting squished.

Step one: Sort out exactly what you want to pack, and fold all your heavy items at the bottom of your suitcase. This should include shoes, bags, and denim. Try and stack everything evenly to create a flat surface.

Step two: Take a heavy or thick piece of clothing (like a chambray shirt or a sweater) and fold it or roll it tightly.

Step three: Place the piece of clothing inside the crown of your hat to fill the hole completely. If you’ve still got some spare room, try using socks to make sure the hat’s totally stuffed with fabric.

Step four: Place your hat on top of the heavy clothing you already packed and start placing your lighter items around it. This could include light tops, silk dresses, bikinis, and other delicates.

Step five: Continue to layer lighter items around the hat, making sure to surround it tightly so the hat won’t move around when you travel. It’s best not to overstuff your suitcase, otherwise your hat could end up squished—not a cute look.

