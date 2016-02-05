How to Organize Your Office for Maximum Productivity

2016 is here, and it’s time we got our home offices into tip-top shape! New goals and tasks are being introduced along with the New Year, and that means we need these spaces to be optimized for getting work done.

We’re here to help you do just that. Check out our five simple tricks for organizing your home office and enhancing productivity in the New Year.

1. Purge

Start by doing a major overhaul of your space. Don’t leave any drawer unemptied nor any box unpacked. Look at every item and throw away anything that will not help you in the following year. This goes for your computer as well. No, don’t throw it away. Just take a look at everything on your desktop and clear out whatever doesn’t need to be there.

2. Prioritize

Now that you only have necessary items in your home office, it’s time to narrow things down even further. Be honest with yourself about which items you actually use on a daily basis. These can stay on the top of your desk or in your desk drawers. Everything else can be stored in cupboards, credenzas, or boxes on your shelves.

3. Optimize with Furniture

Give your office a mini makeover with designs that are efficient and stylish. We love clean-lined pieces with built-in storage and furniture that can be tucked away when more space is needed.

4. Set Boundaries

Set boundaries for yourself when it comes to your work and home life. Do not bring your job into the rest of your house and vice versa. This will help you to keep unnecessary clutter, like food dishes or your children’s toys, from entering your workspace.

5. Make Cleaning a Habit

Concentrate on making it a habit to clean up after yourself every day. Put organizing time into your schedule so that it becomes an easy routine. File away any and all papers, put all your tools back in their places, and even make sure to push in your chair. Giving yourself this routine will keep your office tidy all year long, and will allow for continuous enhanced productivity.

Your turn: Follow these steps to organize your home office for the new year. Shop our Organized by Mid-Century Design collection for those key efficient pieces and clean-lined looks. Then, be sure to check out the office that inspired it all.