How to Organize Your Closet (It’s Easier Than You Think!)

Having to organize your closet can be a daunting task—especially if you, like us, have a penchant for collection lots of amazingly stylish items that you later have a hard time tossing. (Hey, trends come back around, right? Maybe you should be hanging on to those harem pants!)

As we find ourselves on the cusp of truly transitioning into fall (hello jackets and sweaters!), it’s the perfect time to take stock of your closet and find ways to organize your clothing and accessories with aplomb.

We recruited Rachel Wirkus, celebrity stylist extraordinaire and closet organization maven, to give us her top tips on how to organize a closet. (Wirkus also happens to be styling wiz behind all the amazing outfits in our 31 Days of Style feature—so you know she understands what it’s like to have a passion for fashion!) Her advice on how to make the most out of your closet—whether you have limited space or more shelving than you know what to with—is both comprehensive and easy to execute.

Step one? Take stock. “When deciding what to keep and what to get rid of, you have to ask yourself a few questions,” says Wirkus. “How long have you owned the item? When was the last time you wore the item? Can you find new ways to wear the item other than the way you have been?”

When it comes to culling, Wirkus is ruthless but fair: “If you have had the item for more than six months and haven’t worn it, I would say get rid of it! If the item is old, you haven’t worn it in a while and you can only pair it with one other thing, then you should get rid of it! I’m not saying if the item is old it should be edited. A great worn pair of boots, jeans or sweatshirt are great to keep in your closet if you wear them and they can be work multiple ways.”

Wirkus has a few other tips that can be absolutely transformative when it comes to organizing your closet. For one, Wirkus recommends organizing everything by color. “I love to organize my closet and my clients’ closets by color,” she insists. “Not just because it’s pleasing to the eye—it makes it easier when getting dressed. Everything should be organized by style and then within the style organized by color.”

Oh, and clearly, we’ll be investing in a slew of Joy Mangano’s Huggable Hangers—Wirkus not only swears by their space-saving properties, she also insists that it makes the overall look and feel of the closet much cleaner and more organized.

Read all of Wirkus’ tips above in our step-by-step to organizing your closet. We promise, it’s easier than you think!