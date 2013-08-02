How to Order Oysters at a Restaurant Without Looking Clueless

Oysters are one of those rare foods that most people love but know surprisingly little about (especially when it comes to deciphering between the different varieties when ordering at a restaurant). Wanting a quick and easy tutorial on all things oysters before National Oyster Day (happening August 5th) we sought out Joshua Boissy, the Co-Owner of Maison Premiere (pictured below), the ultra-hot oyster house and cocktail lounge in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Boissy’s tips will go a long way in helping to take the guesswork out of ordering and enjoying oysters.

Don’t Order Oysters Just Anywhere. “It’s important to go to a reputable oyster bar or restaurant that specializes in seafood,” Boissy shared. “This will ensure the oysters are fresh.”

Get a Prime Seat. “Try to get a seat at the oyster bar,” Boissy suggests. “This will give you full view of the oyster shucker and you can watch to see if the shucker is smelling the oysters (some oysters die and smelling ensures freshness), wearing gloves, and cleaning the oysters properly. This also gives you an opportunity to look for the oyster liquor which is the liquid inside the oyster shell. If there isn’t liquor, you should discard the oyster—it isn’t bad but it’s not fresh.”



East Coast Versus West Coast. “When ordering oysters, there’s usually a discussion of east coast vs. west coast,” Boissy says, nailing the most confusing part of ordering oysters. “East coast oysters are better for beginners as they are salty and minerally. West coast oysters are for the more advanced guest as they are richer and have more complex flavors like metallic notes.”

Garnishing How-To. “In terms of garnishing, we recommend trying the oyster first on it’s own to identify the true flavor profile of the oyster,” Boissy shared. “After that, we suggest a simple garnish of a squeeze of lemon and mignonette. Other garnishes, cocktail sauce and horseradish only masque the true oyster experience.”

