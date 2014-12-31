6 Badass Ways to Open a Bottle of Champagne

Experts will tell you that the right way to open a bottle of Champagne is to hold it at a 45-degree angle, then twist the cork slowly until you can remove it from the bottle.

This New Year’s Eve, people—otherwise known as the Champagne holiday—so why not impress everyone at the party with some badass tricks when popping open that bottle of bubbly?

Did you know you can open Champagne using anything from a spoon to a sword? Okay, so we don’t totally recommend novices seeking out a sword, but it sure is cool to watch.

Here, 6 unorthodox things you can use to open a bottle of bubbly.

1. A sword.

Sabering open a bottle of champagne is basically an art form. Watch how it’s done.

2. A wine glass.

Who knew that you could use your wine glass to open a bottle of champagne?

3. A spoon.

Some of the coolest ways to open a bottle of champagne involve ordinary household items, like a spoon!

4. An axe.

This is one of those better left to the experts tricks

5. An iron.

Use an iron for more things than simply getting out wrinkles! See, there is a reason that thing has been sitting in your closet!

6. A bread knife.

Another one of those ordinary household objects that has a dual purpose.