Steal This Decor Trick From Taylor Swift: Monogram Your Pillows

We all can’t be Taylor Swift and own multi-million dollar homes spread across the country, but we can steal one very chic decor trick from the singer that doesn’t cost very much money: monogramming.

Recently, Swift posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her monogrammed T.S. sheets which had us itching to monogram everything in our home, too. With a little research, you’ll quickly discover that personalizing items with your initials isn’t that expensive, and an even cheaper option is buying pieces monogrammed with your first initial that have been pre-made by retailers.

We suggest starting with Swift’s white shams embroidered with navy initials as a jumping off point before you go totally monogram crazy. Here, a few of our favorites to get to the Swift approved look.

1. Ralph Lauren Home standard Polo navy Palmer Sham ($80.50 with free monogram; available at Ralph Lauren).

2. Mark and Graham ‘Make Your Mark’ sateen Boudoir pillow ($30 with free monogram; available at Mark and Graham).

3. Pottery Barn Grand Embroidered standard sham ($39.50 plus $8.50 for monogram; available at Pottery Barn).

Are you a fan of monogramming? Share your thoughts in the comments below!