How to Mix Prints (And Not End Up Looking Like a Crazy Woman)

Toshiko Shek chronicles her love of fashion in her blog, It’s Not Her, It’s Me. Check out her favorite looks there, and then follow her Instagram @ItsNotHerItsMe!

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is thinking of ways to dress up and stand out from the crowd. Playing with prints and textures and mixing the unexpected is fun. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. You want to shine, not to look crazy.

1. Color is key.

When you’re mixing and matching prints and textures, try sticking to the same color scheme. This look is has a ton of details but the black and burgundy really make it all cohesive! Here, I’m bringing together some of my favorite pieces from this season. They each have their own intricate details, but notice how they also compliment each other at the same time. When I saw this sweatshirt at Forever 21 I couldn’t believe my eyes—the beaded embroidery on the sleeves totally screams Isabel Marant to me.

I brought out the silverness of the beading with an amazing metallic embossed rose print skirt. As for the accessories, I’m carrying the Cece bag by Lauren Merkin with gorgeous wine and black splatter calf hair details and the dance ring in watermelon by Samantha Wills. Last but not least, the shoes! These Mila booties by Sam Edelman from Tilted Sole are my favorite shoes this season—they’re a beautiful burgundy suede and leather bedazzled with sparkly little stones and edgy gunmetal studded details in the back.

2. Size is important.

Combine prints that vary in size. If you mix two tiny prints together, it will be too busy for the eyes. Take this embroidered floral dress from Romwe, layered with a houndstooth coat by Alice’s Pig. I love the big bold florals combined with the small classic houndstooth. I accessorized with the most incredible purse ever by Helena+Troy. This charmed tassel mini lunchbox is some serious business, and is perfectly structured!

3. Try neutrals.

If you’re new to mixing and matching and a little nervous about it, you can always start with neutral or earth tones. I’ve had this tiered floral chiffon dress from Japan for years and I recently rediscovered it as I was renovating my closet-room (yes, my closet is actually the second bedroom in my apartment).

I paired it with a faux fur vest, a Lauren Merkin zebra calf hair leather clutch, and these amazing Sam Edelman two tone booties from DNA Footwear. Lastly, I piled on some statement jewelry such as this gorgeous Forever Rose cuff by Samantha Wills. Mix some fur, floral, and animal print and have some fun!

4. Rest a little.

While there are tons of prints happening, make sure there is a plain canvas somewhere in the mix. I’ve had this intricately embroidered blazer from Zara for some time but have yet found the perfect outfit for it until now. The blush and red of this color block dress brings out the details of the blazer but also acts as a resting spot for the eyes. I paired the blazer with an unexpected giraffe print calf-hair clutch by Lauren Merkin.

I finished the look with these simple yet chic red heels and one of the most incredible pieces of jewelry I own by Joomi Lim. This rose gold spikes and crystals necklace is everything! It’s edgy, it’s feminine, it’s rose gold—it’s absolutely perfect.

Don’t let prints intimidate you! Keep these simple tips in mind and it’ll be easy.

