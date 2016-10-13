An Adult Film Star’s Tips for Getting Off Without a Vibrator

I’m not one to knock vibrators, dildos, or any pleasure product at all, but what if you don’t have access to anything of the kind and you need to get off, STAT?! Hey, it happens, and when it does, it’s good to be prepared with a few resourceful backup ideas. Here are my top picks for achieving orgasmic bliss using non-sex-toy devices and methods.

The Pillow

Not surprisingly, many people share pillow humping as a first sexual exploration. The exact method is up to you, but for me, I like to pick a firmer pillow, put it in between my legs, and alternate between grinding and humping. I have found that doing this naked or while wearing undies works best. You may find that using different types of pillows can give some added variety, so try out a variety and see what works best for you.

Other Things That Rumble

My first encounter with something that vibrated was my grandmother’s food massager (TMI? Sorry!) that I sat on “by accident.” Since then, I have gotten off on many things—the corner of the washing machine, an electric toothbrush, an electric shaver, and so on! Not so much by accident…

Water

This is my go-to! If I’m in a hotel and have somehow forgotten my vibrator (rare), I get in the tub and begin running the water. I position myself on my back with my ass scooted to the very front of the tub, with my clit directly underneath the water stream. This can also work in jacuzzi tubs, swimming pools, anywhere H2O flows. I love this because, depending on your preference, you can adjust the temperature and strength to your liking.

Fingers

Let’s not forget how amazing our own fingers are—and don’t limit yourself to simply rubbing your clit to orgasm. Start slowly. Tease yourself. Try new techniques. If you usually rub in small circles clockwise, go the other way. Or, take your clit in between your index and middle fingers, lightly pinching or rubbing. Also, lube isn’t just for penetrative sex! Try a luxurious silicone lube for a silky smooth touch.

Anything You Want (Within Reason!)

When it comes to masturbation, you’re only limited by your imagination. I’ve heard SO many stories of household objects used in a moment of passion. My advice? If you’re into it, do it! Just remember the following safety tips: