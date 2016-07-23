StyleCaster
18 Low-Calorie Alternatives to Cooking With Pasta

by
Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven

My love for pasta—and, to be honest, all carb-heavy foods, is bittersweet. Because while one recent study found that eating pasta won’t make you gain dramatic amounts of weight, my own personal experience suggests otherwise. As a compromise, I’ll often switch out the starchy base for zucchini noodles–one cup comes to about 20 calories, compared with about 220 calories in one cup of pasta.

The easiest way to make zucchini pasta is using a spiralizer (you’ll see some options to shop above), but you can also make ’em using a vegetable peeler. Just cut lengthwise down the zucchini using the peeler, stopping when you reach the seeds, then slice the zucchini into thinner strips until it resembles spaghetti. From here, you can either follow one of the 18 amazing recipes in the slideshow ahead, or keep it simple and cook in a skillet with olive oil over medium heat for one minute. Then, add some water and cook for another five minutes, or until your #zoodles are soft. Enjoy!

1 of 18

Summer Zoodle Glow Bowl

The Glowing Fridge

Photo: The Glowing Fridge

Zucchini Alfredo

Damn Delicious

Photo: Damn Delicious

30-Minute Turkey Bolognese

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven

5 Ingredient Spinach Parmesan Zucchini Noodles

Two Peas and Their Pod

Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod

Asian Zucchini Noodle Salad

Simply Recipes

Photo: Simply Recipes

Pesto Zucchini Noodles With Grilled Chicken and Tomato

Closet Cooking

Photo: Closet Cooking

Thai Chicken Zucchini Noodles With Spicy Peanut Sauce

Joyful Healthy Eats

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats

French Onion Zoodle Bake

Climbing Grier Mountain

Photo: Climbing Grier Mountain

Zucchini Noodles With Bacon, Ricotta, and Peas

Recipe Runner

Photo: Recipe Runner

Lemon Herb Zucchini Noodle Salad

The Healthy Maven

Photo: The Healthy Maven

Peanut Chicken Zucchini Noodles

Sally's Baking Addiction

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction

Sun-Dried Tomato Mediterannean Zucchini Noodles Salad

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven

Skinny Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Just a Taste

Photo: Just a Taste

Zucchini Noodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto

Eat Yourself Skinny

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny

Shrimp Scampi With Zucchini Noodles

Closet Cooking

Photo: Closet Cooking

Zucchini Noodle Carbonara

SkinnyMs

Photo: SkinnyMs

Zucchini Noodle Breakfast Bowl

The Almond Eater

Photo: The Almond Eater

Mediterranean Zucchini Noodles Salad

Inspired Taste

