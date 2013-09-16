Chef David Burke On How To Make the Perfect Steak

Chef David Burke knows a thing or two about steaks. He has not one, but two steak focused restaurants in his roster, including David Burke’s Primehouse in Chicago, and David Burke Prime Steakhouse at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

We were lucky enough to see Burke’s steak magic in action at Inside Hook’s Great Steak Debate—a tasting dinner hosted at The David Burke Kitchen at the James Hotel where diners got to sample eight different purveyors of steak (running the gamut from grass fed to dry-aged) and then vote on their favorite. The crowd favorite, it turned out, was steak from a company based in Atlanta called Halperns.

Being that we were at the steak dinner to end all steak dinners, we had to ask Burke to share to his top tips for making the perfect steak at home. His step-by-step guide is below.

1. Start with a Cast Iron Skillet. When you buy the pan Burke says: “You season it. You put it on a burner and you salt it. Maybe put some oil on it.” That gets the skillet ready to be used to cook with.

2. Season Before. “There is often an issue as to whether to season before or after [with a steak],” Burke says. “I like to season it before.”

3. Get the Cast Iron Skillet Hot. “At my steakhouse we have broilers, but if you are at home I woud put it in a cast iron pan, get some fat and oil on it, and give it a nice char,” Burke suggests. If you want to know if your skillet is hot enough before you start to cook your steak put a drop of water on it, and see if it dances. If it does, you are ready to go.

4. Four To Five Minutes. From start to finish, making a steak shouldn’t take that long. “It just needs four to five minutes, depending on the cut,” Burke shared.

5. The Perfect Temperature. “I did a competition a couple of years ago and found out that the more a steak is cooked, the better it often tastes,” Burke says. “People think a rare steak is tastier, but it is really not. When you cook it more, the interior of the meat gets a little sweeter. I eat medium rare, depending on the cut, but a good steak would be good well-done.”

