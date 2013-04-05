Watch: How To Make the Perfect Old Fashioned Cocktail

It’s no secret that the Old Fashioned is Don Draper’s favorite cocktail on Mad Men (there was even a whole scene during season three where Draper made the cocktail step by step). The Old Fashioned cocktail’s heyday was during the late 1800s and early 1900s, and it was certainly a common drink on menus in the 1960s, so it makes sense that it would be Draper’s favorite. While it fell out of favor during the later part of the century, it is experiencing a resurgence now thanks to exposure from the show, and increasing interest in classic cocktails overall.

Wanting to know exactly how to make it, we stopped by Bill’s Food & Drink in New York City, Crown Group Hospitality’s restaurant and bar in the space that once was Bill’s Gay Nineties, a speakeasy that had opened in 1924, for a tutorial on how to make the perfect Old Fashioned cocktail.

Ben Scorah, the Crown Group Hospitality’s Head Mixologist, was the perfect person to show us the ropes. Scorah is renowned in the mixology world for his modern takes on classic cocktails, and was even named “Most Inspired Bartender” by GQ in 2009. Watch the video below and you’ll be an Old Fashioned pro in no time. Who knew for instance that it takes 40 stirs to make the perfect Old Fashioned?