How to Make the Perfect Breakfast in Bed For Mother’s Day

Sure, you could splurge on your mom this Mother’s Day with fancy jewelry or a cool gadget, or you could do something a tad more personal (and economical) to show her just how much you love her. One of the best and easiest ways to do that? With a thoughtfully prepared breakfast. With that in mind, read on for our top tips on how to orchestrate a Mother’s Day breakfast in bed that anyone would love.

And—just a gentle reminder!—Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10.

1. Easy yet impressive breakfasts foods are the way to go.

Blogger A Cup of Mai recommends keeping the food simple and making Egg-in-a-Hole (see recipe below) complemented with fresh berries on the side. It’s super-easy, but probably not something you’d make regularly on other days. To personalize it, add a fun note on the breakfast tray.

A Cup of Mai’s Egg-in-a-Hole

Ingredients

2 slices whole wheat sandwich bread

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 large eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Using a cookie cutter or a knife, cut out a small flower shape from the center of a thick slice of bread. Spread each side of bread with butter. Heat skillet over medium heat. Saute bread until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Lower heat, and gently flip toast. Break an egg into flower-shaped hole. Season with salt and pepper. Cover, and cook until egg white turns opaque, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate along with the piece of cutout bread, perfect for dipping into yolk.

2. Keep the flowers simple.

There’s no need to overdo flowers on the breakfast tray. Either a small vase with a single peony or a very small bouquet of lilacs will do the trick.

3. Show your love with fresh-squeezed OJ.

No juice tastes better than freshly-squeezed OJ. You’ll need three oranges to make an 8 oz. glass, and a hand juicer. Scrape the orange with a spoon and add the pulp directly to the juice after squeezing or, if mom prefers clear juice, pour it through a strainer. Voila.

4. Get the party started early.

Cap off breakfast in bed with a fabulous bottle of champagne. This may be a morning celebration, but mom deserves to let loose. And you can have some, too.

5. Don’t forget the card.

Everyone’s mom says it: They don’t want a fancy gift, they just want a card. This Mother’s Day tell mom how much you love her with a handwritten note. It’ll make the breakfast you prepared that much more special.