Not only are strawberries delicious (especially when they’re locally grown and ripe), but they also pack a serious nutritional punch—including vitamins C and B6, fiber, folate, copper, potassium, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

No wonder, then, that they’re such a popular base ingredient for smoothies. Sweet, tart, and excellent for your body, try these 30 summer-perfect strawberry smoothie recipes.