4 Ways to Make Your Spring Style Less Boring

Spring is here, which means you’re probably desperate for a wardrobe upgrade—and after the hellish winter most of us had, you definitely deserve it. However, spring clothes can be so, well, boring. Or maybe predictable is more like it, thanks to what seems like an endless selection of twee florals, wispy fabrics, and pastel colors.
The fact is, a lot of us don’t really want to suddenly start wearing flowers every day, or swap out our beloved black or easter-egg pink, and that’s okay. There are still small and easy ways to shake up your spring style, even if you’re someone who likes to stick with neutral classics or casual basics come spring.
From adding a swipe of saturated orange lipstick to swapping out your basic tees for a structured shift blouse, read on for 4 key ways to make your spring style less boring!
1. Swap your boring oversized leather tote for a fun bag
Eye-catching bags that are at once cheeky and stylish are heavily making the rounds right now—a super-simple way to add a shot of color and personality to any spring look, from blue jeans to a cocktail dress.
Karen Walker Limited-Edition Hello and Goodbye Leather Clutch, $220; at Karen Walker
Charlotte Olympia Jukebox patent-leather clutch, $575; at Net-a-Porter
Leather Pouch, $29.90; at Zara
Kate Spade Vita Riva Wicker Lemon Bag, $248; at Kate Spade
2. Rock a seriously bold orange lip
A cheap and easy way to make your spring style less boring? Play with ultra-saturated lipstick shades like true orange, which emerged as the standout shade on spring runways. For the slightly less daring, red-orange and poppy shades will do the trick nicely.
Hourglass Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick in Riviera, $28; at Sephora
Proenza Schouler x MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Mangrove, $22; at MAC Cosmetics
NARS Matte Multiple in Siam, $38; at Sephora
Maybelline ColorSensational Vivids Lipcolor in Electric Orange, $7; at drugstores or drugstore.com
Lancome Rouge in Love Lipstick in Madame Tulipe; $28.50; at Lancome
Buy a pair of unapologetically trendy shoes—at an affordable price.
This spring, it's all about trend-driven footwear. However, the odds that you'll still be loving pool slides, Birkenstock-style sandals, slip-on sneakers, or clunky track soles next spring aren't tremendous, so seek out affordable options. That way, you won't be kicking yourself when they hit the to-donate pile come fall.
Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow
FANG Chunky sandals, $80; at Topshop
Platform Padded Slip-On, $79.90; at Zara
ASOS High Jump Leather Heeled Mules, $85; at ASOS
Steve Madden Ecentric Sneaker in Fuchsia, $99.95; at Steve Madden
Replace a standard T-shirt with a shift blouse.
Give any outfit an instant upgrade by replacing a tee with a shift blouse, characterized by boxy shapes, slightly longer sleeves, and good-quality materials.
Phillip Lim Spring 2014
3.1 Phillip Lim Cropped Boxy Tee, $195; at Shopbop
Theory Pleat Shell Shirt, $265; at Theory
Palm Print Top, $60; at ASOS