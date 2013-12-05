The Art Of The Danish Open-Face Sandwich: How To Make Smørrebrød

In the aftermath of the colossal success of Noma (often cited as the best restaurant in the world), Copenhagen has undergone a rapid foodie transformation. The city has emerged as a culinary mecca with an army of chefs revolutionizing Nordic cuisine.

Claus Meyer (of Noma fame) recently opened a collective of restaurants housed in a restored harbor-side Art Deco complex complete with a rocking jazz club. Almanak at The Standard (Havnegade 44; clausmeyer.dk) is an all day eatery that serves modern takes on seasonal Danish fare in an airy, naturally lit dining room.



Manfreds & Vin (Jaegersborggade 40, manfreds.dk) strives to provide a memorable gastronomic experience minus the usual frills. It has a relaxed atmosphere, biodynamic everything, and a changing daily menu. If there was such a thing as your neighborhood gastronomy joint, this would be it.

And then there is Chef Adam Aamann of his namesake Aamanns (Oster Farimagsgade 10; aamanns.dk.us), who has resurrected and reinvented the smørrebrød, a traditional Danish lunch classic that consists of an open face sandwich on rye bread with either meat or fish on top. If there is a food most often associated with Danish cuisine, it is the smørrebrød.

Whether or not you can make it to Copenhagen yourself, you can certainly bring the easy-to-make smørrebrød into your cooking repertoire.



Smoked Salmon Smørrebrød

Ingredients

Horseradish Sour Cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh horseradish 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt, ground pepper

Smørrebrød

4 slices Danish rye or pumpernickel bread

8 ounces sliced smoked salmon

3 radishes, thinly sliced Dill sprigs and flat-leaf parsley leaves

Kosher salt, ground pepper

Directions

For the horseradish sour cream, whisk sour cream, horseradish, dill, parsley, and lemon juice in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper.

To assemble the smørrebrød spread horseradish sour cream on bread and top with smoked salmon, radishes, roe, if using, dill, and parsley. Season with pepper.

