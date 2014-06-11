How To Make Overnight Guests Feel Welcome: Our Top 10 Tips

Overnight guests can be fun, but let’s face it, they can also be plenty stressful. One thing to keep in mind above all else is that you don’t have to go completely overboard when you have guests, you just want to do enough to make sure your guests feel comfortable. Here, some tips to prepare and master having overnight guests.

1. Make the bed (or prepare the couch) before you guests arrive. If will make your guests feel immediately welcome if you have pre-prepared for their arrival, and will eliminate that awkward time at the end of the night when everyone is ready to go to bed, and you, the host, have to dig for sheets. The same goes for guests towels—have them ready.

2. Have a water glass or bottled water nearby the guest bed. It is a nice gesture that won’t go unnoticed.

3. Magazines and a book that you think your guests might like, placed bedside, is also a nice welcome.

4. Make sure to leave some empty hooks and space in the closet (you don’t want your guests to feel like they have to stuff their things into a pile of winter coats). Also de-clutter the surfaces in the room where you are placing your guests.

5. Have a clock in the room, so your guests knows what time it is when they wake up (those from another timezone will really thank you for this).

6. Have a pile of blankets on the ready, especially if you tend to keep your house on the cold side. A shivering guest is definitely an unhappy guest.

7. Have prepared “house notes” that you can give your guests (like how to turn on the shower, where the thermostat is, etc.) just in case you are out and some point during your guests’ stay and unable to answer questions.

8. Stockpile small toiletries and store them in your bathroom for guests. Having an extra toothbrush on hand, too, is a gesture that guests that will be thankful for. Have the hair dryer handy in the bathroom, or tell your guests where it is so they don’t have to ask.

9. Ask before you guests before their arrival what they like for breakfast, and how they like their coffee.

10. Last, but not least, put some fresh flowers in the guest room if you can. It will send the clear message that you are glad your guests are there.

