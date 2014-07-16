How to Make More Money if You Already Have a Job

Do you have a real job that pays you pretty well? Awesome! However, we’re willing to bet that just because you’re getting a steady paycheck doesn’t mean you wouldn’t want some extra cash in your bank account. You’re definitely not alone there, considering today’s pretty staggering costs of living, communicating, downloading, socializing, dressing, and pretty much everything else we do. While it’s not always realistic for folks with full-time jobs to seek out second and third jobs, there are plenty of ways to learn how to make more money that require doing so on your own terms.

Read on for 10 tips on how to make more money—and not one of them involves babysitting!

1. Make more money by selling your clothes

It might sound obvious, but if you’re looking to make room in your closet and pick up some extra bucks, your best bet is to go the resale route and sell your unwanted clothing online. And while sites like eBay and Etsy are wonderful, there are loads of newer, more streamlined online consignment or resale sites and apps that optimize your chances of raking in the cash, such as Poshmark, Threadflip, and Tradesy. (Here’s a good guide to get you started.)

If you’d rather not take the online route, look into local consignment shops in your city, that’ll pay you a percentage for your goods once they sell. While most only accept fairly high-end items, there are some quckie resale stores like Buffalo Exchange and Beacon’s Closet that pay you on the spot for in-season stuff you bring in from all types of retailers, even those like Zara and J. Crew.

2. Profit from your teachable skills.

If you’re lucky enough to have a teachable skill, it’s a safe bet that—with a little planning—you can profit from it. If you’re an academic—a math whiz, a history buff, or a writer by trade—think about setting up a small tutoring business. Putting up flyers in your neighborhood’s supermarkets, community bulletin boards, and local schools is a great place to start, as is asking neighbors with kids if they know anyone looking for some extra help. Same goes for teaching things like an instrument or voice lessons, if you’re skilled and think you can teach a beginner.

Of course, you can always try your hand at offering somewhat offbeat services for things you know you’re good at but never thought could make you more money, like professional organizing, personal shopping, or pet-sitting.

3. Round up loose change.

Perhaps the most painless and the most effective way to make more money: Drop your loose change into the same jar at the end of every single day. Once a month, take it to the bank and get cold, hard cash. Don’t forget to look for coins under cushions, in drawers, in bags, and in coat pockets, too.

4. Rent out your pad.

A quick way to make more money? Offer up your apartment or house using a reputable service like AirBNB if you know you’re going out of town for a night or a month. And if you really need the extra cash, rent it our and crash with a friend for a few days.

4. Scour your closet for things with tags.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve got more than a few items sitting in your closet with tags still on ’em. Return the ones you still have receipts for if it’s not too late. (Otherwise, take the store credit—it’s still better than keeping clothes you’ll never wear.) Some stores, like Sephora, will let you return anything no matter how long it’s been.

5. Offer to work weekends at a family member’s business

If you have a family that owns a business that’s opened on weekends (a store, a salon, a garage, a restaurant, even a doctor’s office), offer your services. Working the reception desk at your uncle’s dental office on Saturdays, waitressing at your parent’s restaurant, or helping work the register at your cousin’s shoe store can be an excellent way to make some extra money, if you’re willing to put in the hours. Extra points for offering to work tips-based jobs like bartending.

6. Get certified in something.

This doesn’t mean giving up your day job, but rather taking courses to get certified in something you love, so you can teach it to others part-time. Live for exercise or health? Think about becoming a certified personal trainer that makes house calls, or a freelance nutritionist.

7. List things on Craigslist

There’s a reason why over 40 million people rely on Craigslist to sell everything from bikes and fitness equipment, to furniture and knick-knacks. Start listing everything you don’t need—even large lots of books, DVDs, records, and other collections—odds are someone in your area wants it. Plus, all transactions are in person, so there’s no shipping costs.

8. Make stuff, and sell it

If you’re a talented artist, seamstress, or jewelry maker, think about making cool prints, greeting cards, clothing, or accessories to sell on sites like Etsy.

9. Look into focus groups.

These moderated roundtables that solicit people like you to offer your opinions on products have gotten a bad reputation over time, but the fact remains that good ones pay between $50 and $300 an hour. Sites like FocusGroup.com can serve a jumping-off point to landing focus group opportunities in your city, as can Craigslist for less formal groups.

10. Freelance.

Even if you have a 9 to 5, looking into freelance gigs—writing, copywriting, graphic design, interpreting, illustrating, web design, the list goes on—can be an amazing way to hone your skills and make more money while you’re at it. Check out Freelance.com for a hefty list of freelance-able skills, or check Craigslist and other job boards for frequent postings.