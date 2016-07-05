15 Ways to Make Your Living Room Look More Expensive

Unfortunately, we don’t all have the budget to drop thousands to outfit our living spaces with designer couches, Persian rugs, and marble coffee tables. But that doesn’t mean you can make a room look a little more luxe through carefully selecting and styling the right pieces in the right places.

“For a sophisticated look, I always advise my clients to spend a little more on an iconic—not cliché—piece of furniture or design and go a little leaner on the rest of the room,” says interior designer James Tab of Laurel & Wolf. “I find having a mix of high-end and affordable pieces makes a room feel more interesting.”

While what feels sophisticated and special is subjective (and doesn’t depend on price!), there are a few styling rules and tricks that will work to elevate most living areas. Here are 15 smart ones.