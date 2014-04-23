How To Make Homemade Raspberry Jam

One of the best signs that spring is here is a bounty of amazing fruit (don’t deny it, you wait all year to eat raspberries and blueberries by the pound when the weather finally turns nice). One of our favorite ways to use raspberries is by making homemade jam, which we can smother on everything from a bagel to a scone, and so much more.

SIMI Winery, based in Healdsburg, California, recently released the first rosé in its portfolio, the 2013 SIMI Sonoma County Dry Rosé (run, don’t want to try it, it’s that good), and partnered with gourmet canning and preserving expert and author of Saving the Season, Kevin West, to create recipes infused with the newly released wine.

One of the recipes that West created was a raspberry jam with rose geranium, infused with the SIMI Sonoma County Dry Rosé. West recommends eating it spread on toast with fresh ricotta or as a topping for a home-made gelée served with a bit of whipped cream, but it basically looks good enough to eat on it’s own as far as we are concerned.

Here’s how to make the jam yourself!





Raspberry Jam with Rose Geranium

Ingredients

8 cups fresh raspberries, lightly pressed to measure (2 ¼ pounds)

2 scant cups sugar

3 tablespoons SIMI Sonoma County Dry Rosé

Optional: 4 to 6 rose geranium leaves

Special equipment

3 half-pint Mason jars with lids

A low-sided pot, such as a 4-quart enameled casserole

Directions

Pick over the raspberries to remove any overripe fruit or debris. Place the fruit in a mixing bowl, and add the sugar and wine. Crush thoroughly with a potato masher or your own clean hand.

Turn the fruit-sugar mixture into the 4-quart enameled casserole and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring frequently. Reduce at a steady boil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, for about 12-14 minutes. Turn off the heat and check the set by placing a teaspoon of hot jam on a chilled saucer and placing it in the freezer for one minute. If the chilled jam forms a light skin that wrinkles when you push your finger through it, you have a set. If not, cook for a minute longer and check again.

At the gel set, turn off the heat. Lightly “bruise” the rose geranium leaves, and press them into the hot jam. Stir the leaves through the jam for one minute, then pick them out and discard.

Ladle the hot jam into clean half-pint jars that have been warmed in a 225-degree oven for 15 minutes. Leave ¼” headspace. Wipe the rim and seal. Allow the sealed jars to cool, then store the refrigerator and use within a month. If canning, process the jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes, or follow the jar manufacturer’s instructions.

NOTE: As a variation, you can use blackberries instead of raspberries in the recipe above, also replacing the rosé wine with SIMI Landslide Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.

MORE:

5 Tips For Planning Your Dream Summer Vacation On the Cheap

Rachel Zoe’s Dinner Party Essentials

