Impress Your Family This Christmas With Fondue (It’s So Easy!)

You’ve pulled out all the stops to impress your family during the holidays with your cooking prowess over the years: painstakingly decorating gingerbread cookies, making Panforte from scratch, and let’s not forget that year you slaved over making a bûche de Noël, but we are here to tell you, it doesn’t have to be that hard. Okay fine, you might not have made any of those things, but it’sstill a cinch to wow your loved ones at holiday time.

Two things everyone in your family undoubtedly loves? Fruit and chocolate. Combine the two and what do you get? One of the best desserts of all time, fondue.

To get the lowdown on how to create this dessert we went to the chef at Hotel Americano’s French Alps-themed SNOB restaurant in New York City to see how they make their famous fondue. Impress your family, and do it in 10-minutes flat? Yup, you’ve hit the jackpot here. The fact that your family will be engrossed with dipping fruit in chocolate for a good hour, too, means less time having to explain why you don’t have a boyfriend this year. Win, win.

SNOB’s Chocolate Mezcal Fondue

Ingredients

3 oz 64% Vahalrona chocolate

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon Mezcal (1/2 before melting chocolate, 1/2 before serving)

Accompaniments: 1 Banana sliced, 1 pear diced, 1 toasted croissant diced

Directions

In a medium saucepan, combine the chocolate, heavy cream, butter, and half of the Mezcal. Heat over medium heat until the mixture just simmers. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining Mezcal. Serve over a heat source that will keep the fondue warm, but not hot, and serve the accompaniments along with it.