How to Make Eggnog That’s Actually Healthy

As a person who developed egg allergies as an adult—yes, it’s as terrible as it sounds 😢—there are a lot of awesome foods I can no longer eat. During the holidays, I have to skip a ton of the baked treats most of you will be indulging in, whether it’s cookies, cakes, brownies, pies, and, obviously, eggnog. Eggnog was never top on my list of holiday foods and drinks—mostly because the idea of drinking eggs never really appealed to me, even before I found out I was allergic to them. But the idea of an egg-less, dairy-free, super-healthy but also delicious holiday drink is definitely something I’m into.

I talked to vegan chef and recipe developer Lauren Kretzer, who shared her original (and amazing) vegan eggnog recipe. And if you do happen to want a more classic eggnog, click through the slideshow below, which has more options, both vegan and with eggs.

Vegan Eggnog by Lauren Kretzer



Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups unsweetened cashew (or soy) milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 cinnamon stick

5 whole cloves

3 Tbsp pure maple syrup

small pinch of salt

3 oz. dark rum or bourbon

fresh nutmeg, for garnish

Instructions

In a small pot, combine cashew milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon stick, whole cloves, maple syrup and salt. Heat over medium low heat and let simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in rum (or bourbon, if using). Let cool slightly on stove, then strain into a jar and refrigerate at least 1 hour, or until completely cool. Pour into two glasses and serve garnished with freshly grated nutmeg.