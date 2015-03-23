So Cool: How to Make Colored Mason Jars in 4 Easy Steps

If you’re anything like us, mason jars are the transformer doll of your home decorating scheme. They’ve probably replaced vases, makeup brush holders, pen tins, table centerpieces, and more. So why not ditch your classic clear glass jars for something a little more fun, and a lot more colorful? Here, we have four easy steps to tint your own mason jars at home.

Before you get started, you will need a mason jar, food coloring, and classic decoupage glue Mod Podge ($6.85 on Amazon.)

1. Take your mason jar and pour a small amount of Mod Podge inside. A large mason jar will require about an inch and a half of Mod Podge.

2. Add in a few drops of food coloring and mix in with the Mod Podge.

3. Use a popsicle stick, plastic knife, or your fingers to smear the solution all over the inside of the jar. Try not to leave any streaks on the glass as this could show up at the end. At this stage the color will look pastel, but as the substance sets it will become opaque and reflect the food coloring’s hue.

4. Turn the jar upside down on a paper plate. Leave it for about an hour until the excess glue and dye mixture has dripped out. Then, flip the right way up and leave for 24-48 hours to dry completely.

Remember these jars aren’t for your green juices or smoothies–you shouldn’t eat from them or use to store food. But, they do look super cute as a pen or makeup brush holder, or as decoration.

If you’re planning on using your mason jar as a vase and don’t have a lot of time, here’s a little hack for some temporary color: Totally ignore the above four steps and simply fill the jar with water, add in two or three drops of food dye, and then add in your flowers. Easy.