Think all iced coffee is created equal? Think again. There’s a huge difference between watered-down versions and cold brew, which is a staple at trendy coffee spots like Stumptown and Blue Bottle Coffee. Even Starbucks recently launched it in over 2,600 of its stores last month.

So, what’s all the fuss about? Cold brew has lower acidity than coffee made with hot water, which means the flavor profile is slightly different, and less bitter. Fans also swear it has a smoother, slightly sweeter flavor than coffee made with hot water. Another bonus for caffeine junkies? It is more concentrated than hot-brewed coffee.

Wondering how to make cold brew coffee yourself? We’re here to tell you, it couldn’t be easier (which—bonus!—will be a huge money-saver come summer.

How to Make Cold Brew Coffee in 3 Easy Steps:

1. Make sure your coffee beans are coarsely ground and start by placing 1/3 of a cup of ground coffee into 1 1/2 cups of water (this ratio can be adjusted slightly depending how strong you want your coffee to be). After you find the ratio you like, you can also adjust that ratio based on how much coffee you want to make.

2. After your coffee and water are in your brewing container (a plastic container will suffice), make sure all the grounds are moistened, then cover the container and let it sit for at least 12 hours either at room temperature or in your refrigerator.

3. When it’s ready, strain it twice through cheesecloth or a fine-mesh sieve. Add milk, ice, sugar, or any of the extras you might like, and drink up!

Note: Have a French press? This can be even easier. Simply add the coffee and the water to the French press, don’t plunge it, and let it sit for twelve hours. After that time, press it, and it’s ready to drink.

Do you make your own cold brew at home? Share your technique in the comments!