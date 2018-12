The latest food craze to sweep the foodie scene is undoubtedly the ramen burger. The dish, created by Keizo Shimamoto, has been selling out every weekend from its stand at the Brooklyn Flea Market. Luckily, our friends over at Popsugar Food have dissected out to make it, and it is a lot easier than we ever would have thought.

Follow along with the step-by-step video guide below, and if you try making one at home, let us know how it goes!