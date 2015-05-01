6 Ways to Make a Good First Impression—Every Single Time You Meet Someone

It takes just one-tenth of a second to judge someone, according to 2006 Princeton University study, while psychologists from universities of Glasgow, Scotland, and Princeton found that just saying “Hello” is enough to give most people ammunition to draw conclusions. Add to that the fact first impressions are super hard to change–one study found they’re so powerful that they can override what we’re told about people–so you can understand why it’s important to impress in the first few moments after you meet someone.

Thankfully, there are way to stack the odds in your favor when it comes to first impressions. Even if you’re more awkward than Taylor Swift dancing when it comes to social situations, these six secrets will help you out.

1. Consider your body language.

According to widely cited research by UCLA professor Albert Mehrabian, your body language accounts for 55% of first impressions (38% comes from tone of voice and 7% from the actual words you say.)

Carol Kinsey Goman, executive coach and author of The Nonverbal Advantage told Forbes that while men generally find it easier to maintain a poker face, women are more expressive, “Men have more of a poker face, and it drives us nuts because we can’t read what’s happening–we don’t know where we stand. And when we keep explaining a point and see no reaction, we tend to panic and overdo it to make case.”

Kinsey Goman recommends practicing in a mirror while noting the difference between speaking with your head tilted and your head straight, and with different gestures. “Gestures are terrific but don’t do them above the shoulder–you’ll look too erratic,” she added.

2. Introduce yourself.

When you’re standing in a room where you don’t know many people, simply go ahead and introduce yourself to someone. Taking the initiative, accompanied with a good handshake, solid eye contact, and a smile will go a long way in making a strong impression on your new acquaintance.

3. Alter your voice.

It’s not just how you look that people judge you on–it’s also how you sound. Researchers at the University of Glasgow found that people’s impressions are based on the tone of voice, and it differs for men and women. Women who want to come across as trustworthy should alternate the pitch of their voices, while men should raise the tone of their voice. The study also found that men with lower pitches were rated as being more dominant, while women with a high average pitch were rated as more dominant.

4. Mirror their behavior.

Mirroring could involve subtly copying someone’s vocal pitch, distance, eye contact, body orientation, and the way they dress. Researchers have found that mirroring is often one aspect of being charismatic and persuasive, can help build rapport and generally increase your chances of having a positive impact on someone.

5. Research your audience.

It helps to be prepared in any situation, and when possible, it can be useful to Google someone before meeting them. Alexander Todorov, a Princeton professor suggests doing this for any professional connections to identify their research and other interests. Then, you should think of a few informed questions to arm yourself with just in case the conversation dries up.

6. Ooze confidence.

Not everyone is comfortable meeting new people, but when it comes to confidence you’ve got to fake it ’til you make it. Start by taking a couple of deep breaths to calm yourself down. American Psychology Association writes that making a conscious effort to speak slowly and calmly while making eye contact can help you appear more confident–even if completely uncomfortable on the inside.