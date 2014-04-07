How to Make a Cool Flower Arrangement: 8 DIY Ideas for Spring

With spring in the air, it is probably time to give your home a much needed colorful update. And there’s no easier way to do that than by bringing the outside inside with great flower arrangements.

From a small vase of peonies in a mason jar to deconstructed floral arrangements in bright spring colors, creating fabulous floral arrangements doesn’t have to be time consuming or expensive.

Here, some of our favorite spring floral arrangements to use as inspiration.

1. Peonies in a mason jar.

Sometimes the most gorgeous floral arrangements are also the simplest. Combine a mason jar and some peonies, and voila, a gorgeous centerpiece, or an accent floral arrangement perfect to put on an end table.

2. Deconstructed floral arrangements in spring’s best colors.

We love the idea of deconstructing a flower arrangement, with multiple vases filled with a single type of flower.

3. Roses in a teacup.

Another simple floral arrangement that looks absolutely gorgeous, take a teacup and fill it with roses.

4. Pink peonies, everywhere.

Pink peonies in a variety of clear glass vases will make the perfect spring centerpiece. This look is easy to create for your next dinner party, and will look like you hired a professional (no one has to know that you didn’t).

5. Lush spring florals in a watering can.

Instead of a vase, create the perfect spring floral arrangement using a garden watering can (bonus points if the watering can is painted in a pastel color).

6. Wrap flowers in asparagus.

Asparagus are great for more than just eating. Wrap an arrangement of flowers in a grouping of asparagus to create a seriously creative flower arrangement.

7. An arrangement in pink, orange, cream, and yellow.

There is something so incredibly chic about a color palette of pink, orange, cream, and yellow. Look for flowers in these colors, and it will be hard to go wrong.

8. Arrange vases of flowers on a tray.

Great flower arrangements aren’t necessarily huge bouquets, sometimes the best arrangements are groupings of small vases, some holding only a flower or two. Create something cohesive grouping the vases within a tray.