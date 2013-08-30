Links to Click: Why Amanda Seyfried’s Dog is Famous, 101 Ways to Lose a Pound, More

Happy Labor Day weekend! Get ready for party times with a round-up of the most fun stories on the Internet this week!

1. Amanda Seyfried’s dog Finn is a celebrity in his own right. Here’s a bunch of awesome photos that explain why. [BuzzFeed]

2. Have you ever wanted to lose just one pound? Now you’ve got 101 ways to do it. [Daily Makeover]

3. Christian Siriano is working to become a lifestyle brand, starting with launching his own line of beauty products. [WWD]

4. Fall is just about here, which means bronzer is out. Here are the face powders you need to keep up that summer glow. [Beauty High]

5. Apparently, there are more reasons not to date your co-worker than “it’s embarrassing.” [The Cut]

6. Celine Dion’s $72.5 million mansion in Florida is up for grabs. And yes, that price includes the water park on property. [The Vivant]

7. And speaking of water parks, a new documentary tells the story of Action Park, allegedly the most insane and dangerous theme park to ever exist. [Slash Film]

8. Tired of your standard Instagram format? Here are 5 cool ways to customize your Insta photos. [InStyle]

