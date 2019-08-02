‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Is Getting A Series Reboot & We’re Already Dream-Casting

In the tiresome age of reboots and remakes, we’re genuinely excited for this one. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ reboot is already getting dream-casting and theories from fans. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, the romantic comedy genre was at its full powers. It was like the second coming of the ’80s with hits just coming out every week. Now, one of our favs is getting the reboot treatment with a series date already clinched.

The original film, released in 2003 starred Kate Hudson as Andie Anderson, a young woman working at a magazine and writing a column on how she is able to get a guy to dump her in ten days – hence the title. But the man she has set her sights on, Ben Berry (Matthew McConaughey), is trying to make Andie fall in love with him in the same amount of time. Naturally, tomfoolery ensues and it full of laughs and love. The series will stay within that same narrative, as the synopsis details: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look!”

While the original 2003 film was in the traditional romantic comedy form, as a light film with some memorable quips and scenes, the latest iteration will be a series featured on the short-form streaming service Quibi. But there’s also a catch. Quibi is designed for audiences to watch content right from their smartphone. With no details on how many episodes there will be, fans are fairly in the dark. But that hasn’t stopped them from theorizing. Just take a look at the social media response to lead writer, Gary Branum:

Gary Branum, who will lead the writing for the series adaptation, has previously worked on shows the likes of The Mindy Project, Billy on the Street, and Awkward. Fans can rest assured that the series will be in good hands. Some fans within the lengthy Twitter thread were even dream-casting a same-sex couple to be featured in the lead roles, with names Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) being thrown around in Branum’s mentions. Regardless, we have all the confidence that this adaptation will be just as fun and awkward as the original.