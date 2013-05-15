How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Web every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Kicking things off, we’ve highlighted 11 seriously stylish spring pieces ranging in price from $15 to $75. Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

ASOS Stripe Ovoid Coat, $75; at ASOS

Leopard Contrast Pointy-Toe Flats, $15.95; at GoJane

Crocodile Patterned Orange Bar Lock Bag, $68; at Romwe

Woven High-Waist Shorts, $28; at Style by Marina

Faux Leather Top with Zipper, $44; at Mikkat Market

Thermofix Sweatshirt, $59.90; at Zara

Chic Everyday Dress, $46; at Pixie Market

Essential Sketched Linen-Cotton Floral Pencil Skirt, $17.80; at Forever 21

Minimalist Josie Wedge, $42; at Need Supply Co.



Boho Embroidered Dress, $59.99; at Mango

Geo-Print Crop Bikini Top, $28; at Dorothy Perkins