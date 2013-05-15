StyleCaster
Share

How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Perrie Samotin
by
16 Shares

SAVE-IT_SLIDESHOW-1-1

We’ll admit it: Online shopping is a critical part of our daily routine. In fact, our day isn’t complete without browsing our beloved bookmarked sites for pretty much anything and everything style related. The Web, however, can be a bit of a danger to our wallets. There are so many fabulous sites; it’s easy to get more than a little carried away.

Lucky for you, we have a slight obsession with the idea that genuine style doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg—it’s all about finding the right items. That’s why we’ve decided to scour the Web every week to highlight chic finds that look expensive but won’t blow your budget. Kicking things off, we’ve highlighted 11 seriously stylish spring pieces ranging in price from $15 to $75. Welcome, shoppers, to $ave It!

How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

ASOS Stripe Ovoid Coat, $75; at ASOS

gojaneflats How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Leopard Contrast Pointy-Toe Flats, $15.95; at GoJane

romwe bag

Crocodile Patterned Orange Bar Lock Bag, $68; at Romwe

woven2 How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Woven High-Waist Shorts, $28; at Style by Marina

leather How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Faux Leather Top with Zipper, $44; at Mikkat Market

How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Thermofix Sweatshirt, $59.90; at Zara

_mg_2971

Chic Everyday Dress, $46; at Pixie Market

How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Essential Sketched Linen-Cotton Floral Pencil Skirt, $17.80; at Forever 21

wedge1 How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Minimalist Josie Wedge, $42; at Need Supply Co. 
mango1 How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Boho Embroidered Dress, $59.99; at Mango

bikini How To Look Like A Million Bucks Without Spending More Than $75

Geo-Print Crop Bikini Top, $28; at Dorothy Perkins

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share