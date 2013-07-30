StyleCaster
Share

Your Quintessential Guide To Looking Hot At The Beach

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Quintessential Guide To Looking Hot At The Beach

by
Your Quintessential Guide To Looking Hot At The Beach
14 Start slideshow

Now that humidity and warm weather are here, we have one thing on our brain–the beach. We don’t care if it’s a Mexican holiday, a day trip to the boardwalk, or a posh Mediterranean sojourn, we just need to get there!

In preparation for our seaside days ahead we picked out our favorite fashion and beauty finds for a day in the sun. Because beach hair has never been more chic, Fekkai has tips on how to complete your look with perfectly tousled tresses. With salons in Los Angeles, St. Barths, and beyond, they’re masters of summery hair.

So clear your Saturday, buy your plane ticket, grab your friends–we’ve got your beach needs ready to go!

For more information on our relationship with Fekkai: cmp.ly/3

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

Check out our favorite picks for looking hot at the shore.

Play up Mother Nature's best hair product—the ocean—with this essential spray for sexy, tousled hair. Fekkai Summer Hair Beach Waves; $25; at fekkai.com

This glam maillot keeps you looking chic yet comfortable during active fun in the sun. Rachel Comey Ethel Suit Black Medallion; $275; at shop.creaturesofcomfort.us

Retro-style tortoiseshell sunglasses add instant cool. Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses; $158; at assemblynewyork.com

Shield your gorgeous mug from intense sun with this rakish topper. Panama Hat; $58; at jcrew.com

This nautical crop top is great when it comes time to cover up (just a little). By The Sea Crop Top; $31; at shopbop.com

Add a dash of Latin flair with these irresistible high-waisted shorts. Mara Hoffman Mexican Blanket Shorts; $220; at bonadrag.com

These sandals are as easy as flip-flops but with a lot more polish. Ancient Greek Sandals Nikki Strappy Slide; $202; at shopbop.com

Wear one or several of these slinky, hammered bangles. WWake Notched Reflect Cuff; $140; at shop.creaturesofcomfort.us

Roomy enough for all the essentials, this rucksack is perfect for daytrippers. Zig Zag Duffle Backpack; $64; at us.topshop.com

This eclectic piece is boho chic and perfect for the beach with embellishments of shells, beads, and coins. Hipanema Mexico Bracelet; $108; at shopbop.com

Don't surf? You'll want to in this graphic wetsuit. Floral Combo Wetsuit; $375; at cynthiarowley.com

While a bit of a splurge, this lush towel instantly adds glamour to your beach look. Fresco Casbhah Rug Towel; $170; at loveadorned.com

When it's time for sunset cocktail hour after a long day on the sand, this little wrap will keep you comfortable. Plain Basic Scarf; $24; at us.topshop.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Jet-Set Guide: Top 5 Things To Do in Vieques, Puerto Rico

Jet-Set Guide: Top 5 Things To Do in Vieques, Puerto Rico
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share