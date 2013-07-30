Your Quintessential Guide To Looking Hot At The Beach

Now that humidity and warm weather are here, we have one thing on our brain–the beach. We don’t care if it’s a Mexican holiday, a day trip to the boardwalk, or a posh Mediterranean sojourn, we just need to get there!

In preparation for our seaside days ahead we picked out our favorite fashion and beauty finds for a day in the sun. Because beach hair has never been more chic, Fekkai has tips on how to complete your look with perfectly tousled tresses. With salons in Los Angeles, St. Barths, and beyond, they’re masters of summery hair.

So clear your Saturday, buy your plane ticket, grab your friends–we’ve got your beach needs ready to go!

For more information on our relationship with Fekkai: cmp.ly/3